In the United Kingdom, first-year archaeology student Elize Zallu made an unexpected discovery on the very first day of her first excavation. The young woman found a gold chain dating back to the Roman Empire that was so well preserved it could still be worn if the piece were intact. Newcastle University reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The discovery was made in Redesdale, Northumberland, in northern England. There, 52 students were examining an area that nearly 2,000 years ago was part of the northern frontier of the Roman Empire.

Elize found a fragment of a gold chain approximately 7 cm long. The piece was made using a sophisticated ancient Roman technique involving interwoven gold rings.

It was so unreal, especially considering that the discovery happened on the first day of my first excavation. I did not expect to find anything like this throughout my entire career – the student said.

Archaeologists found several more mysterious objects

According to researcher Eric Tourigny, some archaeologists never find gold artifacts during their entire careers, so the student's discovery came as a real surprise.

In Egypt, archaeologists discovered an ancient cemetery with golden tongues and mysterious falcon burials

However, the surprises did not end there.

Other excavation participants discovered a lead tablet bearing a Latin inscription. Scientists believe it could have been a trade seal, a personal message, or even a tablet bearing an ancient curse.

The students also found a gilded ornament belonging to a Roman horseman and a precious stone engraved with an image of Jupiter – the chief god of the ancient Roman pantheon.

Archaeologists hope the finds will help them learn more about the lives of soldiers and civilians on the frontiers of the Roman Empire.

In China, traces of ancient humans were found in a place where scientists did not expect to find them