US President Donald Trump once again publicly demonstrated his friendly attitude toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This time, the American leader posted a photo of their meeting on the Truth Social network with a large caption reading "My Friend." Trump has repeatedly called the Kremlin chief his friend before, despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by a post on Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

In the published image, Trump shakes Putin's hand and leans toward him during a private conversation. Above the photo is a large caption in English, "My Friend," which means "Мій друг" ["My Friend"].

On November 19, during a meeting with the Russian dictator in China, the US president also publicly called him his friend.

"To Ukraine, he is an enemy and a murderer" — Zelenskyy responds to Trump's remarks about friendship with Putin

Later, journalists asked Trump whether he considered Putin a friend not only personally, but also a friend of the United States.

"I can't speak on behalf of America. As for me, I have a very good relationship with Putin," the US president replied.

At the same time, the latest talks between the American and Russian leaders did not bring a breakthrough on ending the war against Ukraine.

Despite this, Trump continues to publicly emphasize his personal favor toward Putin, now also through a separate post on social media.

Trump expressed sympathy to Putin over the protracted war against Ukraine, saying that it is "not easy" for the dictator