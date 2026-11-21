Trump once again called Putin his friend — this time dedicating a separate post to him on Truth Social
Kyiv • UNN
Trump posted a photo with Putin and called him his friend. The leaders’ talks did not bring an end to the war against Ukraine any closer.
US President Donald Trump once again publicly demonstrated his friendly attitude toward Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This time, the American leader posted a photo of their meeting on the Truth Social network with a large caption reading "My Friend." Trump has repeatedly called the Kremlin chief his friend before, despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by a post on Truth Social, reports UNN.
Details
In the published image, Trump shakes Putin's hand and leans toward him during a private conversation. Above the photo is a large caption in English, "My Friend," which means "Мій друг" ["My Friend"].
On November 19, during a meeting with the Russian dictator in China, the US president also publicly called him his friend.
"To Ukraine, he is an enemy and a murderer" — Zelenskyy responds to Trump's remarks about friendship with Putin20.11.26, 22:05 • 4806 views
Later, journalists asked Trump whether he considered Putin a friend not only personally, but also a friend of the United States.
"I can't speak on behalf of America. As for me, I have a very good relationship with Putin,"
At the same time, the latest talks between the American and Russian leaders did not bring a breakthrough on ending the war against Ukraine.
Despite this, Trump continues to publicly emphasize his personal favor toward Putin, now also through a separate post on social media.
Trump expressed sympathy to Putin over the protracted war against Ukraine, saying that it is "not easy" for the dictator21.11.26, 06:37 • 7958 views