U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently "having a hard time" because of the war against Ukraine, which, according to Moscow's initial calculations, was supposed to end in one day. At the same time, the American leader once again emphasized his good personal relationship with the head of the Kremlin. Trump made the statement during a press conference following talks in China, UNN reports.

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According to the American president, Putin found himself in a difficult situation because of the duration of the hostilities, as the Russian leadership initially expected the war to end quickly.

Trump also answered journalists' question about whether the Russian dictator could be considered a friend of the United States in light of Moscow's cooperation with Iran.

I cannot speak on behalf of America. As far as I am concerned, I have a very good relationship with Putin – the U.S. president said.

Trump spoke about his friendship with Putin again

On November 19, Trump and Putin met in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

During the meeting, the American president publicly called the Russian dictator his "friend" and expressed hope that the talks would produce positive results.

At the same time, the war that Russia started against Ukraine has been going on for almost five years, despite the Kremlin's initial calculations that the country would be captured quickly.

Putin urged Ukrainians to switch to Russia’s side and spoke about the “future of children” despite nearly five years of war