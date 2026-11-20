In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, centralized water supply was completely cut off on November 20 due to problems with diverting wastewater to the capital's sewerage system. The reason was the power outage at sewage pumping stations serving nearby settlements. However, the absence of water from the taps does not mean that residents have stopped using the sewerage system.

Whether wastewater can overflow collectors, why Kyiv has restricted its acceptance, and how serious the situation is was investigated by UNN.

Why water was cut off in Vyshneve

On Friday, November 20, the municipal enterprise "Vyshnivskvodokanal" was forced to suspend centralized water supply in Vyshneve and Sofiivska Borshchahivka. As reported by the Sofiivka OC TKTsM, the decision was made because of an emergency at the facilities of PJSC "AK "Kyivvodokanal". Water supply is expected to be restored after emergency repair and restoration work is completed.

The restriction was likely introduced because of disruptions to the infrastructure that ensures the subsequent removal of sewage after use — the de-energization of the capital's pumping stations that receive wastewater from these settlements. In fact, the water utility was forced to limit the inflow of new volumes of wastewater to prevent overloading the sewerage system, which is temporarily unable to operate normally.

Why Kyiv cannot accept wastewater

The sewerage system operates on a different principle from the water supply system. While pressure must be created to deliver water to buildings, a significant portion of domestic wastewater is discharged through pipes by gravity. After use, water from toilets, sinks, bathtubs, and showers enters the internal building networks, from there into city collectors, and then into sewage pumping stations. These stations ensure the further transportation of wastewater where the natural slope of the pipes is insufficient.

In the case of Vyshneve and Sofiivska Borshchahivka, part of the drainage system is connected to Kyiv's sewerage infrastructure. Therefore, disruptions to the operation of the capital's pumping stations directly affect the ability to remove wastewater from nearby settlements.

It should also be understood that if pumps stop because of a lack of electricity or equipment damage, wastewater may continue to flow into the collectors, but its further pumping becomes difficult or stops altogether. If the shutdown lasts for a long time and substantial volumes of wastewater continue to arrive, the system may gradually become overloaded. That is why suspending water supply is currently perhaps the only effective way to reduce the load on the sewerage network until the pumping equipment is restored.

What if people continue flushing water in toilets?

The shutdown of centralized water supply does not automatically stop the operation of internal building sewerage. Even when there is no water in the taps, residents can use previously stored supplies or bring in non-potable water (in particular, to flush toilets). In that case, the used water will still enter the sewerage network. And if the drainage system is unable to receive and pump normal volumes of wastewater, the additional load may worsen the situation.

Under an unfavorable course of events, sewerage collectors may overflow, creating what is known as backpressure. This phenomenon occurs when wastewater cannot continue moving through the pipelines and the liquid level in the system gradually rises. The greatest risk in such cases is to basements and ground-floor premises, as well as apartments on the lower floors of multi-apartment buildings. If the wastewater level rises high enough, contaminated water may begin flowing out through toilets, shower drains, and other sewer openings. Wastewater may also emerge onto the surface through sewer manholes.

However, such a development is not an inevitable consequence of every pumping station shutdown. The actual risks depend on the duration of the accident, the volume of wastewater, the system's capacity to accumulate liquid, the location of the problematic section, and how quickly the equipment is restored.

Speaking about the current situation, as of November 20, there is no confirmed information about widespread overfilling of sewer collectors, sewage overflowing onto the streets, or flooding of residential buildings in Vyshneve.

How serious is the damage at Kyivvodokanal?

Problems with the sewage infrastructure emerged against the backdrop of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv on the night of November 20. Kyivvodokanal reported that the company's facilities were damaged as a result of the strikes. In addition, attacks on energy infrastructure caused disruptions to the capital's water supply. In particular, reduced pressure was recorded in the Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

At the same time, the utility has not yet published a detailed list of the damaged equipment that directly handles the receipt of wastewater from Vyshneve. There is also no confirmed information about the destruction of sewer collectors in this area or damage to the Bortnytsia Aeration Station specifically as a result of the November 20 attack. Therefore, it is currently impossible to reliably determine whether the restrictions were caused solely by the de-energization of pumping stations or whether there is additional technical damage that will require more extensive repairs.

To understand the prospects, it is important to distinguish between two scenarios. If the equipment has been de-energized, the restoration of wastewater reception may depend primarily on the return of a stable power supply. If the pumping units, electrical equipment, or pipelines themselves have been damaged, additional repair work will be required.

Does Vyshneve face a sewage catastrophe?

There are currently no grounds to claim that a large-scale sewage accident has already begun in Vyshneve. However, the risk of localized network overflows remains if wastewater services are disrupted for an extended period.

Previously, Kyivvodokanal specialists explained that a significant part of the sewer system operates by gravity, but pumping stations are necessary for the further transportation of wastewater. Without them, wastewater can accumulate in collectors and, in some cases, cause accidents.

At the same time, even the presence of backup generators does not completely eliminate the risks. Operating pumping equipment requires functioning power supply systems, sufficient capacity of backup sources, and the ability to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel.

The particular danger lies not in the absence of water in buildings itself, but in a situation where residents continue discharging significant volumes of wastewater into a network that is temporarily unable to carry it away. This may result in localized flooding, contamination of areas with domestic wastewater, and deteriorating sanitary conditions.

What should residents of buildings where the sewer system is not working do?

While wastewater reception is restricted, it is advisable to reduce the use of the sewer system as much as possible, even if the building has supplies of utility water. This primarily means postponing laundry, bathing, and other household activities that generate significant volumes of wastewater. Using brought-in water to flush toilets should also be reduced to the minimum possible, while taking sanitary needs into account.

Particular attention should be paid to signs of a malfunctioning sewer system: gurgling in pipes, an unusual rise in the water level in plumbing fixtures, the appearance of wastewater in drains, or a persistent sewer odor. In such cases, it is necessary to stop using the sewer system and contact the emergency service or the building manager. It is dangerous to open sewer manholes or attempt to clear major blockages independently.

Why has a similar situation occurred more than once in the satellite cities of the capital?

Problems with receiving wastewater from Kyiv's suburbs were already recorded in the autumn of 2026. In particular, on October 8, the capital temporarily stopped accepting wastewater from the Borshchahivska community because sewer pumping stations had been de-energized. After power was restored, wastewater reception resumed, and the water supply gradually stabilized. Similar restrictions for Vyshneve and Sofiivska Borshchahivka were introduced on November 2.

The recurrence of such incidents indicates the dependence of the municipal infrastructure of neighboring communities on the stable operation of the capital's wastewater and electricity systems.

As of now the question is how quickly the sewage pumping stations can be restored and whether the system will be able to handle wastewater in full. After all, restoring the water supply without stable wastewater treatment could create additional risks, so these two municipal systems must return to normal operation in a coordinated manner.

We remind you

Earlier, we wrote about what would happen to Kyiv if Russia struck the Bortnychi Aeration Station.