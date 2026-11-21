U.S. First Lady Melania Trump revealed what advice she gives her 20-year-old son Barron regarding romantic relationships. The wife of U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the modern world conceals many dangers, so she urges her son to be cautious when dating. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

The first lady spoke about Barron’s personal life in the new documentary series "MELANIA," which was released on Prime Video on November 20.

I always tell him that the world around him is dangerous and that he needs to be careful – Melania shared.

At the same time, she emphasized that she maintains an open relationship with her son and is ready to help him with advice at any moment.

Melania spoke about her relationship with her son

According to the first lady, Barron remains her top priority, regardless of his age.

We have very open communication about life. I will always be there for him. He knows that he is my priority and always will be – she noted.

Melania also joked that she considers herself a "very cool mom" and regularly reminds her son of this.

In addition, she advised young mothers to maintain open communication with their children, respect their individuality, and allow them to choose their own path in life.

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