Photo: Reuters

The Prince of Wales William and his wife Kate Middleton met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18. The meeting took place at the end of the British royal couple's three-day official visit to India, UNN reports, citing Reuters and the Indian government.

The parties discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between the United Kingdom and India, developing trade and economic relations, cooperation in the defense sector, and environmental initiatives.

Details

According to the office of the Indian prime minister, during the meeting Narendra Modi welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations, which are developing in line with the India–UK Vision 2035 strategic program.

The parties paid particular attention to the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which entered into force in July 2026. The talks also covered opportunities for further deepening cooperation in defense, healthcare, education, financial technology, and the development of people-to-people contacts.

"I hope for the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United Kingdom, as well as the development of positive momentum following the recent implementation of the trade agreement for the sake of the shared prosperity of the peoples of our countries and the world at large," Modi wrote on the social media platform X.

The Indian prime minister also highly praised the Earthshot Prize environmental award, founded by Prince William in 2020, and the contribution of Indian innovators to addressing global environmental challenges.

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace said that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the strong historical ties between the countries and prospects for further partnership. William and Kate also thanked the Indian side for the warm welcome.

What is known about the visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in India on November 16. The main part of their program took place in Mumbai, where the royal couple participated in a number of cultural, charitable, and environmental events. In particular, on November 17, they attended the presentation ceremony of the international Earthshot Prize, which each year recognizes five innovative projects aimed at overcoming environmental challenges. Each winner receives one million pounds sterling to develop their initiative.

On the final day of the trip, Prince William visited the Indian film studio Dharma Productions, where he learned about the work of the local film industry and spoke with Bollywood representatives.

Kate Middleton, for her part, went to a maternity hospital in Mumbai, where she met with medical workers and learned about programs supporting mothers and newborns.

After the events concluded, the couple traveled to New Delhi for a meeting with Narendra Modi. This was William and Kate's first joint overseas trip in four years, as well as one of the Princess of Wales's most important international visits after undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, held a private meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. Trump was an admirer of Prince William and highly valued their conversation.