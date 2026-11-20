Only 6% of Russians believe that their country should be held responsible for the deaths and destruction in Ukraine. At the same time, the vast majority of Russian citizens shift responsibility for the consequences of the war onto the United States, NATO, and Ukraine itself. The Moscow Times reports this, citing data from the Levada Center, writes UNN.

Details

The study’s findings were presented by Oleksiy Levinson, head of the Sociocultural Research Department at the Levada Center, during the conference "The Country and the World: Russian Realities 2026."

According to sociologists, 65% of the Russians surveyed blame the United States and NATO for the consequences of the war, while another 11% place responsibility on Ukraine.

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When asked about personal responsibility for the casualties and destruction, 57% of respondents answered negatively. Only 11% acknowledged their own responsibility, while 25% agreed with it partially.

The scale of destruction and human losses

Sociologist Lev Gudkov called this attitude of Russian society a "moral catastrophe."

According to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the combined losses of both armies—those killed and wounded—over 4.5 years of war have approached 2 million people.

At the same time, the number of Ukrainian civilians killed has reached nearly 18,000, while another 57,800 people have been injured.

According to the International Organization for Migration, as of the end of 2025, Russian strikes had destroyed 236,000 residential buildings. This amounts to more than 2.5 million housing units, or about 10% of Ukraine’s housing stock.

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