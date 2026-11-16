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Russia recruits women from Africa to produce "Shaheds" under the guise of education and employment – investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Through the “Alabuga Start” program, Russia recruits women from Africa to produce Geran drones. The recruitment is disguised as education and employment.

Russia recruits women from Africa to produce "Shaheds" under the guise of education and employment – investigation

Russia is using an international recruitment network to lure female citizens of African countries into producing Geran attack drones, which it uses to attack Ukraine. The women are promised training and employment, but are in fact recruited into Russia’s military-industrial complex. This is stated in a joint investigation by the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation (UCSC) and Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigators, the network operates through the Alabuga Start program, which has been in existence since 2022. Women from Uganda, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, The Gambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sri Lanka are involved in drone production.

Recruitment takes place through educational institutions, cultural events, social media, and organizations linked to the Russian authorities.

Russia is expanding its recruitment network through new agreements

At the end of October 2026, the Alabuga special economic zone concluded agreements with Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo on employing African youth.

In three Russian regions, one in every three deceased men under the age of 50 died in the war against Ukraine – Bloomberg10.11.26, 05:38 • 5279 views

UCSC expert Solomiia Khoma noted that recruiting foreigners helps Russia compensate for the shortage of workers in the military industry.

The investigators believe that the program shows signs of state support and allows Moscow to conceal recruitment for weapons production behind civilian job offers.

The UCSC has collected evidence for further documentation of the network’s activities, the imposition of sanctions, and the possible prosecution of those involved for international criminal liability.

Russia is illegally recruiting citizens of Central Asia to fight in the war against Ukraine — CPD07.11.26, 07:27 • 10313 views

Stepan Haftko

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