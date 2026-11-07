In Central Asian countries, more and more evidence is emerging of Russians fraudulently recruiting citizens of these states to participate in the war against Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that recently the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the russian federation sent a note to the russian federation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanding the release from service of a citizen of the country who had been deceived into joining the Russian army under the pretext of employment in a civilian job. In October, similar cases of fraudulent recruitment were recorded involving 12 citizens of Kazakhstan. In addition, such schemes have also been used against citizens of other countries.

All this once again demonstrates that amid the enormous human losses in Ukraine and the declining number of Russians willing to fight, the kremlin is increasingly resorting to deception and other illegal methods of recruitment, including of foreign citizens — the CCD states.

They add that this is becoming one of the important factors behind the russian federation's loss of influence in Central Asia and other regions.

We remind you

Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Armenia are tightening restrictions for Russians due to the risk of sanctions.

Kazakhstan introduces special entry permits for Russians – applications will have to be submitted 72 hours in advance