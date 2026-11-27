Journalist Zoya Kazanzhy

The trial in the case of medical negligence by Odrex clinic doctors Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska has been ongoing for almost a year. According to the prosecution’s version, it resulted in the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. In parallel with the trial, the doctors and their lawyers have been actively defending their position: denying the doctor’s responsibility for the patient’s death and making accusations against the deceased’s family.

In an interview with UNN, well-known Odesa journalist Zoia Kazanzhy, who personally knew Adnan Kivan, spoke about his generosity, humanity, and the considerable support he once provided to the accused, Vitaliy Rusakov. The journalist also assessed the doctor’s current conduct and that of his lawyers, raising questions about moral responsibility, professional ethics, and the permissible limits of public defense in a case involving a patient’s death.

– The accused, Vitaliy Rusakov, publicly denies treating Adnan Kivan during the last year of his life. What do you know about their relationship?

Vitaliy Rusakov was Adnan Kivan’s doctor; they maintained a close relationship, and I know that Adnan trusted him. Therefore, when I encounter Rusakov’s claims that he allegedly did not treat Adnan during the last year and was generally not present in his life as a doctor, this seems very strange to me.

Moreover, I know that Adnan Kivan was a person who shared his resources and money quite generously with those who needed them. He actively supported Vitaliy Rusakov. On the day of his wedding, Adnan gave him a Lexus car. There are photographs and videos confirming this. He also gave Rusakov an apartment fully equipped with furniture, which they selected themselves. And these were gifts.

Such generosity was entirely consistent with Adnan Kivan’s character. Those who knew him have no doubt that he could act this way. He knew how to be grateful to people who had done him good and was himself ready to help those who needed his support and involvement. He had a well-known Arab proverb: "Do good and cast it into the water." In other words, do not expect gratitude in return. That is who he was.

That is why all these claims that Rusakov allegedly did not treat him and that they did not have such a relationship raise questions for me. I do not understand how one can now distance oneself so completely from a person who once trusted you, supported you, and was ready to share his resources with you.

– How do you assess Rusakov’s public campaign, which he has been conducting since the start of the hearings in his criminal case?

In my view, this is where we should talk about where Vitaliy Rusakov’s right to defense ends and manipulation of public opinion begins. I understand that a person is defending himself and trying to save himself in this situation. That is understandable. But after the criminal case was opened, a public communications campaign began that, in my view, contains a great deal of falsehood, manipulation, and attempts to shape society’s attitude toward this story before the court has brought it to a conclusion.

– Rusakov and his lawyers actively communicate with the public, while calling the public statements of other participants in this story pressure. Do you see a contradiction in this?

I see double standards in the public communication of the defense side. When Rusakov or his lawyers speak publicly, it is called the exercise of the right to defense. But when other people or the deceased’s family speak publicly, it is immediately declared to be informational pressure. That is not how it works. One cannot regard one’s own publicity as a legitimate right and someone else’s as pressure on the court or an attempt to influence public opinion.

– How ethical do you consider the defense side’s public disclosure of details from Adnan Kivan’s medical history?

The person has died and can no longer respond to public statements, dispute them, or defend their own dignity. Instead, the public is discussing the number of chemotherapy courses, the condition of his body, and details of his treatment, exhumation, and burial. In my opinion, this is a very serious ethical problem. A person does not cease to deserve respect because of a serious diagnosis. Even after death, they have the right to respect for their privacy and medical history.

– What is your view of the fact that Rusakov’s lawyers, in their public statements, are effectively providing a medical assessment of the circumstances of the patient’s death?

I am surprised when a lawyer effectively begins independently establishing medical circumstances, analyzing individual indicators and diagnoses, and drawing categorical conclusions about the cause of death. A lawyer has the right to analyze evidence, medical documents, and the arguments of the parties. But there is a fundamental difference between a legal analysis of evidence and independently establishing medical facts. That is what relevant examinations, specialists, and the court—which must assess all the evidence—are for.

– Public communication surrounding this case has also included warnings that doctors will subsequently be afraid to undertake the treatment of seriously ill patients. What do you think of this argument?

This is a manipulative argument. Doctors have treated, do treat, and will continue to treat complex cases. But that does not mean that medical professionals should not be held accountable if violations are established in their actions. A doctor’s right to engage in professional activity does not exempt them from professional liability.

– If we set aside the legal aspect of the case, how do you assess Rusakov’s conduct following Adnan Kivan’s death from a human perspective?

As far as I know, when Rusakov arrived at the hospital, the situation was already very complicated. He looked at the patient’s condition and left. I would not like to disclose now details that do not directly concern the subject of our conversation. But I am surprised by the apparent absence of even elementary human compassion and an apology to the family. When it all began, the issue was at least to call things by their proper names, explain the circumstances, and treat the family with respect. That did not happen.

At the same time, I want to emphasize: there is a person who has died, and there is their family, which has the right to know the circumstances of the death. There is a doctor who has the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. There is a prosecution that must prove the charges, and there is a court that must impartially assess the evidence. All these rights must exist simultaneously. But a doctor’s right to a defense does not mean that the rights of the deceased patient and their family should be secondary. One cannot demand justice for oneself while simultaneously denying such justice to others.

– Let us return to the gifts Rusakov received from Adnan Kivan. Given his negative rhetoric regarding the businessman’s family, would it be morally consistent to refuse these gifts?

If today a person distances themselves so completely from the Kivan family and speaks about them so critically, if they believe that they no longer have anything in common, then a perfectly logical question arises: why continue using what was given as a gift by Adnan?

In my opinion, it would be consistent to return these gifts. Or, for example, sell the car at auction and donate the proceeds to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. If you are such a principled person, if you are so certain of your position, then why do you need these things? Why continue using the apartment and car that were given to you by a person whose family you are publicly criticizing today?

After all, Rusakov enjoyed all the benefits provided to him by Adnan Kivan and his family. And this cannot simply be erased from the history of their relationship. For me, this is not a question of legal responsibility, but above all of human and moral consistency.

– In your opinion, what would constitute a fair conclusion to this story?

Ultimately, the truth must be established in this case. Not through public campaigns, mutual accusations, or attempts to shape public opinion, but through court proceedings and an assessment of the evidence. But I am convinced that the right to a defense must not turn into a right to demean the memory of the deceased and show contempt for the feelings of her loved ones.