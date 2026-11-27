In Istanbul, researchers cleared ancient underground tunnels beneath Hagia Sophia, removing about 3,000 tons of debris, and discovered a burial structure that may be older than the temple itself. Hürriyet Daily News reports, writes UNN.

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Turkey’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that the total length of the tunnels examined exceeds 396 meters. They were likely part of an ancient city drainage system.

During the clearing of the underground passages, specialists restored damaged vaults and reinforced individual sections with stainless steel structures.

What the underground spaces of Hagia Sophia concealed

Researchers paid particular attention to a section of the tunnel about 183 meters long that runs parallel to the entrance to the cathedral. Scientists suggest that it may once have been connected to an ancient Roman road.

In addition, beneath the Vizier’s Garden, archaeologists discovered an underground burial structure that likely existed before Hagia Sophia was built.

The cathedral was completed in 537 during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I.

Specialists are currently continuing the study and conservation of the underground structures.

In Egypt, archaeologists discovered the remains of a structure that may be part of an ancient royal tomb