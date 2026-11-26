Archaeologists in Alexandria, Egypt, have discovered the remains of an ancient structure that may be connected to a royal tomb dating to the reign of Ptolemy IV Philopator more than 2,200 years ago. Ahram Online reports, according to UNN.

Details

During excavations in the Shallalat Gardens, where the Royal Quarter of ancient Alexandria was once located, researchers discovered a square foundation made of limestone blocks, a tunnel, and a wall surrounding the structure.

The find was examined by a special commission of experts headed by Ayman Ashmawy, a representative of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

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After studying the architectural features of the foundation, specialists suggested that it may have served as the base for a tall funerary structure.

The find is linked to a royal tomb described by an ancient historian

According to the researchers, the structure may have been part of a royal tomb built on the orders of Ptolemy IV Philopator. He ruled Egypt from 222 to 205 BC.

References to this tomb appear in the works of the ancient Greek historian and geographer Strabo.

Archaeologists are currently continuing excavations to determine the exact purpose of the discovered structure and confirm its possible connection to a royal burial.

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