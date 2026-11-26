In Ukraine, fraudsters are creating fake pages of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers on social media, offering to arrange driver’s licenses and vehicle documents bypassing the official procedure. The Cyberpolice and the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs warn about this, UNN reports.

Details

The perpetrators copy the names and logos of government institutions to gain the trust of potential clients. They promise to obtain driver’s licenses without training or taking exams, arrange documents through “acquaintances,” or deliver them by mail.

Ukrainians warned about fraudulent offers of social benefits

As a result, citizens risk not only losing money but also receiving counterfeit documents and facing criminal liability.

How not to become a victim of fraudsters

Law enforcement officers recommend using only the official resources of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers, the Driver’s Cabinet, and the “Diia” app. It is also necessary to check the addresses of websites and social media pages, not to transfer money to strangers, and not to provide them with personal documents or banking details.

The Cyberpolice reminded citizens that the use of knowingly counterfeit documents is a criminal offense punishable under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Citizens who discover fake pages or websites of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service centers are urged to report them to the Cyberpolice.

Ukrainians have begun receiving fake "fines" for traffic violations — how to spot scammers