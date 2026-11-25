Russia’s Ministry of Transport changed the image of the Crimean Bridge in official infographics, leaving only one railway arch. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

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In an infographic published on November 24 with recommendations for traveling to occupied Crimea and in the opposite direction, the bridge was depicted with only one 227-meter arch. At the same time, on November 19, already after the Ukrainian strikes, the Russian agency was still using an image of the structure with two arches.

Russia’s Ministry of Transport proposed five ways to reach the peninsula and five ways to leave it. However, all of them involve using the railway, since the bridge’s road section has been destroyed, while Russian authorities suspended air traffic back in February 2022.

Restoration of the bridge may take years

According to the publication, fragments of the destroyed structures have also made it virtually impossible for vessels to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov via the Kerch–Yenikale Canal.

Russia’s Minister of Transport, Dmitry Yadrov, acknowledged that Russian authorities currently cannot name even approximate deadlines for the complete restoration of the bridge. Specialists continue to inspect the damaged structures.

Overall, from November 16 to 19, the Crimean Bridge came under three Ukrainian attacks. As a result of the most destructive one, according to the publication, an arch and 270 meters of the roadway collapsed into the Kerch Strait.

“The result is excellent”: Budanov on the use of the Flamingo missile against the Crimean Bridge