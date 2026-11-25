The destruction of the Crimean Bridge following a missile strike on November 17

The Flamingo cruise missile demonstrated an excellent result during the attack on the Crimean Bridge. This was stated to journalists by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, reports UNN.

"Our unmanned aerial vehicles, our missiles, they showed an excellent result during the strike on the Crimean Bridge. The Flamingo missile, which everyone knows, it performed its task; everyone can see how—the result is excellent," Budanov said.

Three-day series of strikes on the Crimean Bridge

The Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on the Crimean Bridge on November 16–17 and 19, 2026.

The military destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets along the way to the final objective in stages. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dovbush, "Vendetta," Da Vinci, "Sichen," MICH 2000, "Ruta," "Palianytsia," An-197, FP-1, FP-5 "Flamingo," which struck the railway section of the bridge, and the R-360 "Neptune" were used for this purpose.

The first strike was carried out at around 6 a.m. on November 16. That day, unmanned aerial vehicles were used in the attack; they hit and damaged the bridge's navigable span, that is, the arch above the automobile section.

The occupation authorities of the peninsula restricted vehicle traffic on the bridge.

Already on November 17, not only drones but also cruise missiles were used.

After a one-day pause, at 1 a.m. on November 19, the Defense Forces attacked the bridge again.

As a result of the series of strikes using heavy drones and cruise missiles, including the "Flamingo," which has a warhead of about 1,000 kg, the bridge suffered critical damage and traffic on it was completely halted.

Defense Minister on the strike on the Kerch Bridge: "We are just getting started"

Experts estimate the cost of the Crimean Bridge at $4–5 billion; it facilitates the movement of people and cargo between mainland Russia and the occupied peninsula, thereby, among other things, sustaining its economy. Consequently, the strike had a significant economic effect, and the large-scale use of a broad range of weapons to carry out such an operation was fully justified.

The Defense Forces conducted a weeks-long operation to strike the Crimean Bridge: details have emerged