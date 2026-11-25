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Ukrainians living abroad or those who have already returned to Ukraine and plan to take the NMT can join the "Winter Admission" program and complete a zero-year course at a Ukrainian higher education institution. If the chosen institution offers a distance-learning format, they can join the classes from abroad, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

According to the ministry, the zero-year course lasts from three to six months. Participants prepare in the Ukrainian language, mathematics, the history of Ukraine, and one subject of their choice. Applications may be submitted, in particular, by Ukrainian citizens who are abroad or have returned to Ukraine and have already completed a full general secondary education or are completing it during the current academic year.

Where to check the format, schedule, and cost

94 higher education institutions have joined the program. Applicants need to choose an institution from the list provided by the Ministry of Education and Science and open the "Winter Admission" section on its website. Check:

whether enrollment is open and by what date an application can be submitted;

whether a distance-learning format is available specifically for this intake;

when classes begin and according to what schedule they are held;

enrollment conditions.

If you plan to study from abroad, you need to clarify which time zone the schedule is given in and whether you need to connect to classes in real time. If you have already returned to Ukraine, check which forms of study the chosen institution offers.

What to do if the education document was issued abroad

Before submitting an application, you should contact the admissions committee of the chosen institution. Inform them in which country the document was issued and what it is called. Clarify in what form it should be submitted, whether a translation and a certified copy are required, and how the verification will be carried out.

A foreign document is checked for compliance of the educational level with the conditions for access to higher education and the requirements for document formatting. The verification is carried out by the admissions committee or the National Information Center for Academic Mobility. If studies abroad have not yet been completed, you should ask which certificate from the educational institution needs to be prepared and how it should be submitted.

How to submit an application

You must complete an electronic application on the institution's official website. Send the motivation letter and its attachments to the email address specified by the institution. The admissions committee makes the enrollment decision after reviewing the application and documents.

"Winter Admission" in Ukraine: who the program is for and who can enroll in the preparatory course