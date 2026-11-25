The main target of Russia’s strike this night was Ukraine’s energy sector, including gas infrastructure; the enemy also attacked logistics routes in the south of the country. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on November 25, providing details and showing the aftermath, UNN writes.

The main target this night was the energy sector: substations, generating facilities, power transmission lines, and gas infrastructure - Koretskyi wrote on social media.

Naftogaz Group clarified that "this night, a Russian drone struck a gas production infrastructure facility of Naftogaz Group in the Poltava region." "The strike caused a fire. The facility’s operations have currently been suspended," Naftogaz stated.

"Russia is doing everything possible to leave Ukrainians without heat in winter. The consequences of this strike will be assessed as soon as the security situation allows," — said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Management Board of Naftogaz Group.

"There is destruction in the Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhzhia; all attention is currently focused there," Koretskyi said.

Russia's attack halted the operation of a thermal power plant, emergency power outages in Dnipropetrovsk region — DTEK

According to the Prime Minister, energy workers are taking every measure to restore electricity supplies as quickly as possible.

"The enemy also struck logistics routes in the south of the country. Civilian facilities and residential buildings were damaged. One person was killed in the Kyiv region," the Prime Minister said.

ZNPP is experiencing a blackout again; due to Russian attacks, five regions are partially without power - Ministry of Energy