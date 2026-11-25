Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight and in the morning of November 25. As of morning, residents in five regions were partially without power. As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant experienced its 17th blackout since the beginning of the year and its 28th overall. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA.

Enemy attacks on energy infrastructure

This night and morning, Russia attacked energy facilities again. Power plants, substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems came under attack. The attacks resulted in new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv regions - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Repair and restoration work is ongoing in all affected regions, as stated. At the same time, "repeated enemy attacks and constant air-raid alerts significantly complicate their implementation and delay the restoration of electricity supply."

Situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

As a result of enemy shelling, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply and switched to diesel generators. This is the plant’s 17th loss of external power since the beginning of the year - the Ministry of Energy said.

The IAEA confirmed this.

"The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is relying on emergency diesel generators to perform essential nuclear safety and security functions after losing all off-site power for the 28th time during the conflict. The connection to the plant’s sole remaining external power line, ‘Ferosplavna-1,’ was lost at 5:28 a.m. local time," the IAEA reported on X on November 25.

"The IAEA team at the site is working to confirm the cause and location of the disconnection," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Where the most difficult power situation is

"As of morning, the situation remains most difficult in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Enemy attacks damaged a significant number of energy facilities important for the regions’ electricity supply. To prevent accidents caused by equipment overload, additional grid restrictions are being applied," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply.

Schedules

On November 25, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while capacity restriction schedules apply to industry.

Where Russia attacked

As the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation noted, Russia continues to carry out deliberate terrorist strikes against civilians and the infrastructure of Ukrainian cities:

Kyiv. An enemy drone struck the courtyard of a 16-story residential building. Three people were injured. Nearby buildings, a kindergarten, a hotel, an office, and cars were damaged;

Kyiv region. In Bila Tserkva, Russia struck a hypermarket, a post office, and other civilian facilities, causing fires. "Epicenter" and "Nova Poshta" came under attack, the city council reported. One person was killed;

Chernihiv region. The enemy shelled civilian enterprises, causing fires. One person was killed;

Volyn region. A civilian building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike, and three trucks and two passenger cars caught fire. Five people were injured;

Zhytomyr region. An energy infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr district and a civilian enterprise in Korosten district came under attack by enemy drones, the Regional Military Administration reported. One person was injured in the attack.

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