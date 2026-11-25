U.S. President Donald Trump held the annual humorous ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving, during which the U.S. head symbolically spared two turkeys from ending up on the holiday table. The White House press service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

This time, the turkeys were from West Virginia and were nicknamed Freedom and Feathers.

The two broad-breasted white turkeys were raised by farmers from West Virginia. Americans chose their names through an online vote—the patriotic nicknames were dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Americans chose the birds’ names by voting, and after the ceremony both will go to Texas A&M University, where they will be cared for by specialists and students.

Background

This year’s ceremony was the 79th in history. The tradition of presenting the U.S. president with a turkey for Thanksgiving dates back to 1947, during the time of Harry Truman, while the official annual ritual of pardoning the birds was introduced by George H. W. Bush in 1989.

Two turkeys are always brought to the ceremony—one primary bird and one backup in case of unforeseen circumstances, but in the end both are spared.

Recall

Melania Trump named her main Christmas wish—it concerns the war in Ukraine.

We hope that a dignified peace will be our common achievement: Zelenskyy wished Trump a Happy Thanksgiving