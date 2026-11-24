Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar in Uzhhorod; the leaders paid tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers, UNN reports.

We began Peter Magyar’s first visit to Ukraine as Prime Minister of Hungary by honoring the memory of our fallen soldiers in Uzhhorod. We appreciate this respect for our people who gave their lives for Ukraine’s independence - Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The President emphasized that "behind our ability to live in a free country, behind the security of our neighbors and all of Europe, there is an enormous price that Ukraine pays every day."

It is our duty to preserve the memory of each and every person who gave their life in this struggle. Eternal honor to the fallen Ukrainian defenders, both men and women - the Head of State concluded.

Additional information

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that the leaders were to hold talks by the end of November. According to him, over the past six months, Ukraine and Hungary have made significant progress in restoring and normalizing bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister noted that on December 3, Ukraine and Hungary would mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The parties were also working to "fill cooperation with concrete projects that would bring mutual benefit to both states."