Head of the TSK and MP Oleksii Honcharenko

On November 23, UNN received a response from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to an inquiry regarding the participation of the bureau’s director, Semen Kryvonos, in a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission chaired by MP Oleksii Honcharenko. The response stated, in particular, that no official invitation had been received. At the same time, Oleksii Honcharenko provided UNN with a copy of such an invitation, which had officially been sent back on November 19.

The TSC Secretariat sent Kryvonos an official invitation to the meeting back on November 19. You can look at the date of the letter; it is indicated by the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada. So I do not understand why they are saying that there was no official invitation, when this can be verified very quickly. It is an absolute circus. Why can’t they simply attend the meeting? It is difficult for me to understand, the MP commented on the situation after familiarizing himself with the Bureau’s response to the journalists’ inquiry.

It is noteworthy that UNN contacted NABU on both November 19 and 20. The response, however, is dated November 23 (and at the end of the working day, moreover). Thus, the Bureau apparently had time to see the official letter from the TSC.

Instead, the response states:

"As of the time the inquiry was received, the National Bureau had not received an official invitation from Oleksii Honcharenko, Chair of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, Ukrainian anti-corruption legislation, and respect for human rights and freedoms during martial law (hereinafter — the TSC), regarding the participation of National Bureau Director Semen Kryvonos in the TSC meeting on November 23, 2026, at 12:00".

NABU further stated in its response that from November 22 to 26, Kryvonos would be on a previously scheduled official business trip to Italy. There, he would speak at the first Rome Forum on the Rule of Law 2026 ("A Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Future Based on the Rule of Law"), to be held on November 24–25 as part of the annual meeting of the Assembly of Parties of the International Development Law Organization (IDLO). On November 25, he would also take part in a closed roundtable entitled "From Evidence to Action".

Context

On November 18, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and respect for human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was retaliation against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a TSC meeting.

After that, TSC Chair and MP Oleksii Honcharenko stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamadrassulov, as well as former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to the TSC meeting on November 23 at 12:00.

However, none of those invited appeared before the TSC on Monday; they are being summoned again to a commission meeting, this time being offered the opportunity to choose a convenient date themselves: November 25, December 7, or December 11.

Honcharenko on the compulsory appearance of the heads of NABU and SAPO before the Temporary Investigative Commission: "This will be shameful in front of the whole world"

The SBU explained Maliuk’s absence by saying that he was in a combat zone, while SAPO reported that Klymenko was on a foreign business trip. NABU did not provide any explanation at all.

At the same time, it became known that SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko sent an additional letter to TSC Chair Oleksii Honcharenko, in which he stated that the latter had a conflict of interest. The SAPO head explained this by saying that Honcharenko’s father, Oleksii Kostusiev, had been convicted in the Odesa airport case. The case was investigated by SAPO prosecutors.

The MP emphasized that the Odesa airport case was not the subject of the TSC’s investigation. The commission wants to receive explanations from Oleksandr Klymenko regarding Operation "Carthage" and the information voiced during the commission’s previous meeting by SBU Major General Serhii Duka.

In addition, Honcharenko drew attention to the fact that the verdict against his father had been issued as early as June 12, 2025, while the plea agreement, according to the MP, had been personally approved by Klymenko. At the same time, in January 2026, the head of the SAPO had already taken part in a meeting of this same TSC.

"The conflict arose when uncomfortable questions emerged": Honcharenko spoke about another letter from the head of the SAPO to the Temporary Investigative Commission