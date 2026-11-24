Fuel prices in Ukraine have been falling sharply for the second day in a row. On Tuesday, November 24, the major OKKO, WOG, SOCAR, and UPG filling-station networks again revised their prices for gasoline and diesel fuel downward. The reduction is as much as 3 hryvnias per liter.

At some filling stations, gasoline already costs less than 80 hryvnias per liter, while diesel fuel has fallen below 97 hryvnias, UNN reports, citing data from monitoring fuel prices at filling stations.

Details

The decline in prices on the Ukrainian fuel market, observed the previous day, November 23, continued on Tuesday. The largest market operators are adjusting the prices of both standard and premium fuel grades. At the same time, even after another reduction, the difference in the cost of petroleum products between individual filling-station networks remains substantial. Depending on the station and fuel type chosen, motorists can save several hundred hryvnias on a single full tank.

The most affordable prices among the five major networks are currently offered by Ukrnafta and UPG. Gasoline and diesel fuel remain the most expensive at SOCAR filling stations.

Gasoline in Ukraine costs from UAH 79.90 per liter: where to buy it

As of the morning of November 24, Ukrnafta offers the cheapest standard gasoline among the five major filling-station networks. It costs UAH 79.90 per liter. Gasoline is slightly more expensive at UPG stations—UAH 80.90 per liter. Prices remain higher at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR.

The prices of standard and premium gasoline, respectively, are:

OKKO – UAH 84.90 and 87.90 per liter, respectively;

WOG – UAH 86.90 and 89.90 per liter;

UPG – UAH 80.90 and 82.90 per liter;

SOCAR – UAH 88.90 and 91.90 per liter;

“Ukrnafta” – UAH 79.90 and 82.90 per liter.

As we can see, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive standard gasoline among these networks is 9 hryvnias per liter. A similar price gap is observed in the premium gasoline segment. At the same time, premium gasoline at UPG and Ukrnafta stations costs less than standard gasoline at OKKO, WOG, and SOCAR stations.

Diesel fuel is getting cheaper, but in some places it still costs more than 100 hryvnias

Despite another wave of price reductions, diesel fuel remains the most expensive among the main types of automotive fuel. At a number of major networks, its price still exceeds the psychological threshold of 100 hryvnias per liter.

As of November 24, the lowest price for standard diesel fuel is offered by the UPG network—UAH 96.44 per liter. At Ukrnafta stations, it costs UAH 96.90 per liter. At OKKO, standard diesel has fallen below the 100-hryvnia threshold, while at WOG and SOCAR stations its price remains higher.

The prices of standard and premium diesel fuel are:

OKKO – UAH 99.90 and 102.90 per liter, respectively;

WOG – UAH 100.90 and 104.90 per liter;

UPG – UAH 96.44 and 98.90 per liter;

SOCAR – UAH 103.00 and 106.00 per liter;

“Ukrnafta” – UAH 96.90 and 98.90 per liter.

The most expensive fuel among all those included in the monitoring remains premium diesel at the SOCAR network. It costs 106 hryvnias per liter. At the same time, UPG and Ukrnafta offer premium diesel at the same price—UAH 98.90 per liter.

What is happening to automotive gas prices

Unlike gasoline and diesel fuel, the price gap in the automotive gas segment between major filling-station networks is less pronounced. As of November 24, the price of liquefied automotive gas ranges from UAH 61.90 to 63.90 per liter.

The cheapest automotive gas is offered by UPG and Ukrnafta, while the most expensive is offered by OKKO.

Automotive gas prices:

OKKO – UAH 63.90 per liter;

WOG – UAH 63.50 per liter;

UPG – UAH 61.90 per liter;

SOCAR – UAH 63.50 per liter;

“Ukrnafta” – UAH 61.90 per liter.

The difference between the minimum and maximum automotive gas prices among these networks is just 2 hryvnias per liter.

How much it will cost to fill a car's tank

Another reduction in fuel prices of 3 hryvnias per liter allows motorists to save 150 hryvnias when filling up with 50 liters. Choosing a cheaper filling-station network can provide even greater savings.

The cost of 50 liters of standard gasoline and diesel fuel will be:

This means that when filling up with 50 liters of standard petrol, the difference in expenses can reach UAH 450, while for diesel fuel it can amount to UAH 328. If a motorist uses premium diesel fuel, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive offers when filling up with 50 liters will be UAH 355.

Which gas station networks offer the cheapest fuel

According to price monitoring data as of November 24, UPG and Ukrnafta have the most advantageous offers among the five major fuel market operators.

In particular, Ukrnafta offers the cheapest standard petrol, while UPG has the lowest price for standard diesel fuel. The prices for premium petrol, premium diesel fuel and automotive gas are the same at these two networks.

At the same time, SOCAR remains the most expensive network across all presented petrol and diesel fuel categories, while OKKO offers the most expensive automotive gas.

Will fuel continue to become cheaper in Ukraine

The further dynamics of retail prices at Ukrainian gas stations will depend on the cost of petroleum products on the European market, the hryvnia exchange rate against foreign currencies, logistics costs, the stability of imported supplies and competition among operators. Seasonal demand for diesel fuel will also be significant, particularly for operating autonomous power sources amid energy problems.

It is also worth bearing in mind that the mere fact that prices have fallen for two consecutive days does not yet guarantee the formation of a long-term trend toward cheaper petroleum products. The reasons for the latest price revision and forecasts regarding their further dynamics are not specified in the published data.

Let us remind you

On Monday, November 23, a number of major Ukrainian gas station networks had already lowered fuel prices. In particular, at the Ukrnafta network, the price of petrol fell by as much as UAH 3 per liter. The next price adjustment on November 24 continued the trend toward cheaper petroleum products at Ukrainian gas stations.