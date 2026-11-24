Legendary Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović will become a star of a gangster series. This is reported by The Sun, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Ibrahimović has been offered the role of one of the villains in the third season of the crime drama MobLand ("Gangsterland"), which airs on the Paramount+ platform.

We are very pleased that we managed to bring Zlatan on board. The series already has major stars, but his appearance will certainly attract even more attention. Ibrahimović has the perfect look for a villain, and at 196 centimetres tall, he makes a truly threatening impression - the source told the publication.

For reference

The series MobLand tells the story of a struggle for power between London’s crime families. Filming for the third season has already begun.

This will not be Ibrahimović’s first acting experience. In 2023, he played a Roman warrior in the film "Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom".

We remind you

In 2023, Zlatan Ibrahimović retired from football at the age of 41, bringing one of the most brilliant careers of the modern era to an end.

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