Yevhenii Khmara. Photo: Ministry of Defense

Russia produces one ballistic missile every five hours and is working to accelerate that pace. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said this on Monday, UNN reports, citing Business Insider.

Details

Russia is intensifying its strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles, Khmara said during a speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. He added that last month Moscow launched 153 ballistic missiles at Ukraine.

This weekend, Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, using around 110 missiles—including more than two dozen ballistic missiles—as well as more than 400 drones.

"Every five hours," the defense minister said, "the enemy produces one ballistic missile and continues to increase its production pace. Russia’s main targets are civilians and civilian infrastructure."

He added that Russia is "systematically" destroying Ukraine’s energy sector—a tactic Kyiv has pointed to every winter for many years.

The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production

In addition

Earlier this month, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released new data on Russia’s missile stockpiles and production capabilities. According to the data, as of October, Moscow had up to 700 ballistic missiles and thousands of cruise missiles at its disposal.

The HUR said that Russia is capable of producing up to 110 ballistic missiles per month—approximately one every six and a half hours. These include 9M723 missiles (for Iskander-M systems) and 48N6-type missiles (used in S-400 systems); the latter account for more than half of Russia’s stockpiles.

According to Khmara, Ukraine is not only attempting to intercept incoming ballistic missiles but is also striking Russian launchers. He said that Kyiv had hit 16 Iskander and S-400 systems in recent months.

"We will also work to reduce Russia’s ability to produce weapons," Khmara said (according to a translation of his address to the NATO assembly). "That is why the enemy’s defense-industrial facilities are among our targets."

Ballistic missiles are difficult to intercept—particularly because of their high speed during the terminal phase of their trajectory—and this year Ukraine has struggled to counter them.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly appealed to their foreign counterparts to provide more interceptor missiles for air defense systems in order to replenish depleted stockpiles. In particular, Kyiv has asked its Western partners for additional interceptor missiles for U.S.-made Patriot PAC-3 systems, which are considered the most effective means of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

According to Khmara, air defense—and specifically missile defense—remains Ukraine’s top priority. Kyiv has proposed a scheme under which partners provide interceptor missiles from their existing stockpiles and, in return, receive new missiles from future batches to be supplied under contracts already signed by Ukraine.

The DIU showed foreign components that Russia uses in weapons production