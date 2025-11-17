The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
09:59 AM • 5126 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23527 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 18372 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 15760 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 18971 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 15635 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25421 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41697 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 34154 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68159 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.2m/s
77%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 17769 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 29742 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 8932 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 6224 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 3178 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 23531 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 68159 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 63087 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 118629 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 98295 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Poland
Odesa Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 6386 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 9112 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 16171 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 35478 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 118629 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Film
Financial Times

The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Ukrainian intelligence has published OSINT hackathon data on foreign equipment in Russian weapons production, which is already being used for sanctions initiatives. Equipment from Japan, China, and Taiwan has been found at Russian enterprises producing missiles and aerial bombs.

The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production

Ukrainian intelligence has released new data on foreign equipment in Russian arms production, collected by participants of the OSINT hackathon. This information is already being used to form sanction initiatives and limit the production capacities of Russia's military-industrial complex. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, teams and independent Ukrainian and foreign investigators collected the following data for the anniversary of the creation of the War&Sanctions portal:

  • identified Okuma (Japan) and Hision (China) machining centers on the production line of universal planning and correction modules for aerial bombs of the Russian corporation "Tactical Missile Armament";
    • found that the Russian Central Research Institute "Burevestnik" manufactures stabilizers for mortar rounds on a Performa vertical machining center from Taiwanese manufacturer AKIRA SEIKI;
      • identified Russian companies that, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, supplied the "Votkinsk Plant" (which produces "Iskander" and "Oreshnik" missiles) with Chinese KEDE and WMT machine tools, and Taiwanese ECOM VL-12i milling machining centers.

        The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that in a year and a half of operation, the War&Sanctions portal has become a global tool for documenting and pressuring Russia. The service has already been used by more than a million visitors from all over the world — from government agencies and financial institutions to large corporations and the non-governmental sector. The portal's materials are regularly cited by international media.

        Defence Intelligence: Moscow plans to "import" 12,000 "Shahed assemblers" from North Korea14.11.25, 10:46 • 3729 views

        Olga Rozgon

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Sanctions
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
        9K720 Iskander
        China
        Japan
        Ukraine