The GUR released new data on foreign equipment used by Russia in weapons production

Ukrainian intelligence has released new data on foreign equipment in Russian arms production, collected by participants of the OSINT hackathon. This information is already being used to form sanction initiatives and limit the production capacities of Russia's military-industrial complex. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, teams and independent Ukrainian and foreign investigators collected the following data for the anniversary of the creation of the War&Sanctions portal:

identified Okuma (Japan) and Hision (China) machining centers on the production line of universal planning and correction modules for aerial bombs of the Russian corporation "Tactical Missile Armament";

found that the Russian Central Research Institute "Burevestnik" manufactures stabilizers for mortar rounds on a Performa vertical machining center from Taiwanese manufacturer AKIRA SEIKI;

identified Russian companies that, after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, supplied the "Votkinsk Plant" (which produces "Iskander" and "Oreshnik" missiles) with Chinese KEDE and WMT machine tools, and Taiwanese ECOM VL-12i milling machining centers.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that in a year and a half of operation, the War&Sanctions portal has become a global tool for documenting and pressuring Russia. The service has already been used by more than a million visitors from all over the world — from government agencies and financial institutions to large corporations and the non-governmental sector. The portal's materials are regularly cited by international media.

Defence Intelligence: Moscow plans to "import" 12,000 "Shahed assemblers" from North Korea