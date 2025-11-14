$42.040.02
Defence Intelligence: Moscow plans to "import" 12,000 "Shahed assemblers" from North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1236 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russia plans to recruit 12,000 workers from North Korea by the end of 2025 to work at enterprises in Tatarstan. These workers will be involved in the production of Shahed/Geran-type drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

Defence Intelligence: Moscow plans to "import" 12,000 "Shahed assemblers" from North Korea

Moscow plans to "import" 12,000 "Shahed assemblers" from North Korea - "not enough hands," the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

By the end of 2025, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation plans to attract about 12,000 North Korean workers to work at enterprises of the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan.

- the GUR message says.

It is in "Alabuga," the intelligence noted, that long-range drones of the Shaded/Geran type are produced, which the Russian army uses to launch terrorist attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

"To discuss the details of the sale of labor, at the end of October, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation between local officials and representatives of the North Korean company Jihyang Technology Trade Company, responsible for finding and selecting Korean workers," the GUR reported.

According to intelligence, "the Muscovites promise to pay the imported workforce approximately 2.5 US dollars per hour of work, and the shift for workers will last at least 12 hours."

"Such measures indicate the deepening of strategic cooperation between the two dictatorships to continue the aggressive war against Ukraine," the GUR emphasized.

Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in Ukraine22.08.25, 07:16 • 13592 views

Julia Shramko

