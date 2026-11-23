The Champions League returns with Matchday 5 fixtures, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 24–25. The key match for Ukraine will be the clash between "Shakhtar" and "Fenerbahçe" at London's "Stamford Bridge", while among the other high-profile fixtures of the round involving Ukrainian footballers are "PSG"'s match against Roma, featuring Illia Zabarnyi, and Andriy Lunin's "Real Madrid" facing PSV, reports UNN.

"Shakhtar" vs. "Fenerbahçe"

The Ukrainian team's match at "Stamford Bridge" will take place on the final day of the round—Wednesday, November 25. The opening whistle in London will sound at 22:00 Kyiv time.

After four rounds, "Shakhtar", with four points, sit 21st in the table, a position that still offers the possibility of reaching the tournament playoffs. The "Miners" recorded one victory against Greece's AEK, drew with PSV, then lost to Milan's "Inter" while playing with a numerical advantage in the third round, and narrowly lost to Portugal's "Sporting" in the fourth round.

“Shakhtar” lost to “Sporting” in the Champions League

"Fenerbahçe" sit 19th after four rounds, with one more point than "Shakhtar".

The teams have met four times, but only twice in official matches—this happened in the qualifying rounds of the 2015/2016 Champions League season, when "Shakhtar" drew away (0:0) and then thrashed the Turkish team at home, 3:0.

The teams met twice more in friendly matches—in 2011 (a 0:0 draw) and in 2022, when "Fenerbahçe" won 1:0.

For the upcoming match, bookmakers were unable to identify a favorite, offering almost identical odds. A bet on "Shakhtar" to win is available at odds of 2.61. The draw was rated at 3.47, while a "Fenerbahçe" victory was priced at 2.57.

Matchday 5 schedule

The first Tuesday matches, on November 24, will begin at 19:45, with "Bodø/Glimt" facing "LASK" and "Galatasaray" facing "Aston Villa".

The remaining matches will begin at 22:00:

“Arsenal” - “Borussia Dortmund”;

“Como” - “AEK”;

“Manchester City” - “Napoli”;

"RB Leipzig" - “Lens”;

“Real Madrid” - “PSV”;

"Slovan Bratislava" - “Betis”;

“Feyenoord” - “Porto”.

The second matchday will begin on Wednesday, November 25, with the matches "Sabah" - "Barcelona" and "Slavia Prague". The matches will begin at 19:45.

The following matches will begin at 22:00:

“Atlético” - “Viking”;

“Club Brugge” - “Liverpool”;

“Inter” - “Stuttgart”;

“Lille” - “Bayern”;

“PSG” - “Roma”;

“Sporting” - “Manchester United.

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