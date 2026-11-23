After a UAV attack in Perm, one of Russia’s most high-tech oil refineries, LLC "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" (PNOS), is on fire, according to an OSINT analysis by ASTRA, reports UNN.

Details

After Dmitry Makhonin, the governor of Perm Krai, reported damage at an "industrial facility" during the "repulsion of an attack by enemy drones" in Perm, OSINT expert ASTRA established that the "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" oil refinery was on fire.

As indicated, numerous areas of fire are visible on the enterprise’s premises. "The probable fire zone is located at the oil-processing site, where the enterprise’s key technological units are concentrated—electro-desalination and atmospheric-vacuum distillation facilities (ELOU and AVT)," the statement said.

In total, four AVT units and three ELOU blocks are involved in this cycle at the refinery.

What is known about the refinery

LLC "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" (PNOS) is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, located in Perm. The enterprise, which is part of the "Lukoil" group, processes more than 13 million tonnes of oil per year, producing a wide range of products, including high-quality gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and lubricants. The plant is a key industrial facility in the region and one of the country’s most technologically advanced, supplying fuel both to the domestic market and to export destinations.

"Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" (PNOS) ranks third among the oil refineries of Russia’s Volga Federal District by processing volumes, after "Lukoil-Nizhegorodniinefteorgsintez" (NORSI) and the "TANECO" complex (Nizhnekamsk). The Perm plant stands out for having one of the highest oil-refining depths in Russia (over 98%), producing little heavy petroleum products such as fuel oil.

The PNOS refinery has previously been attacked by UAVs on multiple occasions. The enterprise was attacked last time on September 25.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov region came under an air attack