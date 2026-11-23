The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Refinery in Russia’s Rostov region came under an aerial attack overnight on Monday, November 23. This was reported by UNN, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

It is reported that a fire broke out on the premises of the facility after the attack.

Background

The Novoshakhtinsk Refinery has a processing capacity of up to 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year and produces diesel, marine and furnace fuel, fuel oil, and gasoline fractions. The refinery is directly involved in supplying the Russian armed forces, in particular by providing the occupying army with diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. The facility is one of the key suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia.

The refinery has been attacked repeatedly: on June 22, 2022; May 4, 2023; March 13, June 6, and December 19, 2024; August 21 and December 25, 2025; and August 25 and September 25, 2026.

We remind you

Ukrainian long-range strikes overnight on September 25 hit the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk; after the attack, the facility suspended operations.

Numerous explosions recorded: General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian military struck Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with Storm Shadow missiles