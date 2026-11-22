American singer Miley Cyrus married musician Maxx Morando after five years together, and the wedding ceremony took place on November 21 in Palm Springs, California. E! News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The 33-year-old Grammy Award winner and the 28-year-old drummer of the band Liily exchanged wedding vows nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

The couple’s closest relatives attended the wedding, including the singer’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, with his partner Elizabeth Hurley, her mother, Tish Cyrus, her sisters Brandi and Noah, as well as other family members.

For the ceremony, Miley chose a white dress with long sleeves and an open back. The groom appeared in a classic black suit, and the couple exchanged vows beneath a floral arch.

The love story of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The couple began dating in 2021 after a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Max proposed during a romantic trip to Japan, getting down on one knee in a picturesque garden.

According to the musician, he was very nervous, but managed to arrange a real surprise for Miley. The singer herself later admitted that it is not easy to surprise her, but the proposal caught her completely off guard.

This is Miley Cyrus’s second marriage. She was previously married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she divorced in 2020.

Miley Cyrus is preparing for her wedding to Maxx Morando – the couple has already held a special dinner