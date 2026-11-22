Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly agreed to security guarantees for Ukraine under the NATO model, but set a condition. The Washington Post reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to columnist David Ignatius, citing a source close to the negotiations, Putin is allegedly willing to accept security guarantees on the condition that the United States and NATO countries do not deploy their troops on Ukrainian territory. At the same time, sanctions will be lifted from Russia, but they could be reinstated if Moscow concentrates troops for a new invasion.

In addition, NATO will deploy troops to Ukrainian territory if the Russian army crosses the border again. According to the publication, U.S. special presidential envoy Jared Kushner issued a warning to Putin.

This began as a war against Ukraine. Now it is a proxy war against Europe - he said.

Additionally

Against the backdrop of the recent visit by American special envoys to Moscow, the Kremlin demanded that NATO withdraw its troops to the Alliance's borders as of 1997. This would mean the complete withdrawal of contingents from the countries of Central and Eastern Europe that joined NATO during that period.

Before that, these countries had either been part of the "socialist bloc" or had been directly part of the Soviet Union.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative Jared Kushner noted that during closed discussions of the situation, the parties realized that "practical compromises are necessary" to end this war.

The Kremlin is using the American peace initiative to once again demand that NATO retreat westward