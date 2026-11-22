An international group of scientists has established that approximately 1,600 years ago, a large-scale migration of people from the territory of modern-day northern Germany and southern Jutland took place to southern Scandinavia. Researchers suggest that the migrants may have played an important role in shaping the culture and language of the future Vikings. UNN reports this with reference to RMF24 and a study published in the scientific journal Nature.

Details

An international team of researchers analyzed thousands of ancient DNA samples to trace migration processes and changes in the genetic composition of Europe's population. In total, the scientists collected data on 4,721 ancient genomes, including 712 new genetic sequences. After quality checks, 4,587 samples were included in the main analysis.

The results showed that approximately between the 4th and 6th centuries AD, the genetic composition of the populations of Denmark and southern Sweden underwent significant changes. This coincided with the period of the Migration Period, when numerous Germanic and other tribes moved across Europe. According to the researchers' conclusions, a significant portion of the new population may have originated from the territories of modern-day northern Germany and the southern part of the Jutland Peninsula. The migration processes affected Denmark, the Swedish region of Scania, and other areas of southern Scandinavia.

Professor of Archaeology at the University of Gothenburg Kristian Kristiansen noted that the resettlement was accompanied not only by large-scale demographic changes but also by the spread of new cultural and religious traditions. In his view, the migrants may have brought to Scandinavia religious beliefs in which the god Odin occupied a central place, as well as elements of material culture that had developed under the influence of the Huns.

At the same time, scientists emphasize that genetic data alone do not make it possible to establish the religious beliefs of ancient populations. Such conclusions are based on a combination of genetic, archaeological, and historical evidence.

How the discovery is linked to the Vikings

Researchers point out that the migration identified took place several centuries before the beginning of the Viking Age, which is usually dated to approximately 750–1050 AD. The findings indicate that migrants from the territory of modern-day Germany may have made a significant contribution to the formation of the population from which Viking society later emerged. In addition, scientists identified genetic links between the population of southern Scandinavia and Germanic groups that migrated to the British Isles. This may help explain the linguistic and cultural similarities between early medieval Scandinavians and Anglo-Saxons.

The study also showed that demographic processes differed across various parts of Scandinavia. In particular, the population of Norway retained considerably greater genetic continuity from the Iron Age through the Viking Age.

In addition, scientists established that approximately 4,000 years ago, another major migration to Scandinavia took place, which may have been associated with the spread of early forms of the Germanic languages.

The authors of the study emphasize that the findings do not mean that all Vikings originated from the territory of modern-day Germany. Rather, they confirm the complex history of the formation of the Scandinavian population, which was influenced by numerous waves of migration. The relevant study, titled Tracing the spread of Germanic languages using ancient genomics, was published in the journal Nature. Its findings were also presented by the University of Gothenburg in November 2026.

Previously

Earlier, we reported that scientists had found the oldest mention of the Scandinavian god Odin in Danish hoards.