Russia is attempting to use the Donald Trump administration’s proposal to review the European security system to return to the ultimatum-based demands that Vladimir Putin presented to the West on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow is once again raising the issue of NATO’s non-expansion, limiting the Alliance’s military presence in Eastern Europe, and preventing Western troops from entering Ukraine. Associated Press reported this, UNN writes.

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The idea of discussing the future architecture of European security was proposed by representatives of the U.S. president. The Kremlin supported the initiative, while Ukraine and its European allies fear that such talks could weaken NATO and give Moscow additional leverage.

Concerns intensified after Trump, Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. In Kyiv, concerns arose that the issue of ending the war could be discussed without Ukrainian participation.

What demands is the Kremlin trying to bring back to the negotiating table?

In December 2021, Russia submitted draft agreements to the United States and NATO that called for abandoning any further expansion of the Alliance to Ukraine, Georgia, and other former Soviet republics.

Moscow also demanded that NATO troops not be stationed in territories where they had not been present before 1997, effectively seeking to reduce the Alliance’s military presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

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In addition, the Russian proposals called for restrictions on Western military activity in Ukraine, a reduction in military exercises, and the introduction of additional restrictions on the deployment of weapons.

At the time, NATO countries rejected these demands. Now the Kremlin has seen an opportunity to raise them again as part of negotiations to end the war.

Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov said that during a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on November 12, the Russian leader reminded the American side of his 2021 proposals.

According to Ushakov, Moscow is also preparing new considerations regarding the future security system.

At the same time, Putin said that Russia would not agree to the deployment of European troops in Ukraine after the hostilities end. He threatened to regard such contingents as legitimate military targets.

Despite its stated willingness to seek compromises, the Kremlin insists that it will not abandon its key demands.

Tatyana Stanovaya, an expert at the Carnegie Center, believes that for the first time since 2022, Moscow sees a real opportunity to discuss issues it calls the root causes of the war.

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At the same time, analyst Mark Galeotti suggests that Russia is deliberately putting forward maximalist demands, counting on further concessions during the negotiations.

According to experts, the Kremlin may agree to compromises on certain European security issues; however, Ukraine’s NATO membership and the presence of Western troops remain among the main points of disagreement.

For his part, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that any ceasefire must be accompanied by reliable security guarantees that will prevent Russia from repeating its aggression.

Trump said that the United States is working on a broader ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia