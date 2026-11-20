On November 20, the 72nd annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly began in Berlin and will last until November 23. The agenda includes Russia’s war against Ukraine, strengthening European defense, increasing military spending, protecting critical infrastructure, and developing new technologies. For Kyiv, the key question is whether political agreements can help facilitate the supply of weapons, strengthen air defenses, and secure long-term support.

More details about the session’s agenda and possible decisions in support of Ukraine are available in the UNN report.

It is known that parliamentarians from 32 NATO countries and representatives of partner states will take part in the meeting. The organizers are the Bundestag and the Bundesrat. The committees will work on November 21–22, while the plenary session will take place on the 23rd.

Ukrainian delegation and negotiations on November 21

The Ukrainian parliamentary delegation is headed by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko. Its members are:

Oleksandr Merezhko,

Mariana Bezugla;

Halyna Mykhailiuk;

Yehor Cherniev;

Roman Hryshchuk;

Oleksii Zhmere­netskyi;

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze;

Borys Prykhodko;

Olesia Otradnova;

Roman Kostenko;

Anna Skorokhod.

A separate event will be the meeting of the Ukraine–NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC), scheduled for November 21. According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, participants are expected to discuss deepening parliamentary dialogue, exchanging experience in the defense sector, and areas of further cooperation to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities and Euro-Atlantic security.

This format makes it possible to work with parliamentarians from countries that approve defense budgets and oversee their governments. Kyiv may raise issues concerning the financing of weapons production, simplified procurement, and stable assistance programs. The specific results of the negotiations will become known after the meeting.

Air defense and energy protection: what Ukraine may receive

Ahead of winter, one of the most urgent issues remains protecting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missiles and drones. This need has already been discussed repeatedly with representatives of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. In particular, on September 8–9, an Assembly delegation visited Kyiv. At the time, according to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, discussions focused on Ukraine’s urgent needs, primarily air-defense interceptors. Separate meetings with representatives of Ukrainian ministries were devoted to protecting power grids, water-supply systems, and the railway ahead of the winter period. In Berlin, Ukraine may seek predictable deliveries of air-defense systems, ammunition, and assistance in protecting infrastructure. However, final decisions on the transfer of weapons are made by the governments of partner states.

Long-term production is no less important: the actual volume of assistance depends on plant capacity, contracts, and financing. Therefore, parliamentary decisions on defense budgets may carry more weight than declarations.

What documents are being prepared for adoption

Five specialized committees of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will work in Berlin:

political affairs;

defense and security;

democracy and security;

economics and security;

science and technology.

They will consider prepared reports and recommendations, some of which may be submitted for discussion at the final plenary session. In particular, these include:

draft resolutions on sustainable defense investment,

strengthening the resilience of allies;

increasing Europe’s contribution to NATO’s collective defense.

The reports also address the protection of underwater infrastructure, critical raw materials, and attracting private capital to defense technologies.

For example, the Economic Committee prepared a report on the consequences of increased defense spending and ways to finance it sustainably. Another document is devoted to energy security and takes into account Ukraine’s experience in protecting infrastructure during Russian attacks. The Science and Technology Committee is examining the financing of new developments and the use of directed-energy weapons, including laser systems, against the backdrop of the widespread use of cheap drones.

How Ukraine’s experience is changing approaches to defense

One of the topics of discussion will be what NATO countries can learn from Ukraine, which is countering large-scale missile and drone attacks and constantly adapting technologies to frontline conditions.

The work of the Committee on Defence and Security is scheduled for November 22, including an address by Sebastian Hartmann, a representative of the German Ministry of Defence, on the lessons of the war in Ukraine. A separate draft report by the Ukraine–NATO Council is dedicated to defence procurement during wartime. Its authors are identified as Ukrainian parliamentarian Yehor Cherniev and Estonian MP Marko Mihkelson. The document focuses on how to link frontline needs, government decisions and the work of defence enterprises more quickly while maintaining procurement transparency and parliamentary oversight.

NATO PA materials mention the PURL mechanism, the JATEC joint centre, Ukraine’s Brave1 defence cluster and joint-production models as examples of cooperation. For the Allies, this means shortening the time between the emergence of a new threat and the appearance of a means to counter it; for Ukraine, it means prospects for investment and access to its partners’ production capabilities.

It should be noted that joint production, air defence and innovation were already discussed at the October UNIC seminar in Warsaw. The Berlin session will continue this dialogue, but no new programmes have been announced so far.

Zelenskyy’s address at the NATO PA session

A NATO PA plenary session is scheduled for Monday, November 23, during which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the participants via video link. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul are also expected to speak.

Given Kyiv’s priorities, Zelenskyy may raise the issues of air defence, security guarantees, arms supplies and cooperation with the Allies.

Earlier, during the spring session in Vilnius, the NATO PA leadership called on the Allies to accelerate political, economic, financial and military support for Ukraine. It also stressed that assistance should be based on long-term mechanisms and that the Allies should increase their own production. Berlin will have to show whether this approach will be maintained in subsequent parliamentary recommendations.

Will the session bring Ukraine’s NATO accession closer?

Although the issue of Euro-Atlantic integration remains important for Kyiv, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly does not make decisions on admitting new members. It is an interparliamentary platform separate from the Alliance’s governing bodies, intended to develop common approaches and influence policy through national parliaments. An invitation for a state to join NATO is approved by the North Atlantic Council by consensus among the Allies. Therefore, even a NATO PA declaration supporting Ukrainian membership would not replace such a decision.

At the same time, parliamentarians can promote political rapprochement, support defence reforms and help build consensus within their countries.

What will be the main outcome of the Alliance PA session?

The most substantive outcomes of the meeting could be updated recommendations on defence spending, the protection of critical infrastructure, support for military technologies and long-term cooperation with Ukraine. The results of the UNIC meeting will also be important, as the Ukrainian delegation will be able to convey current defence needs to its partners.

However, as of November 20, the session has only just begun. The results of the discussions on November 21–22, the upcoming speeches and the decisions of the November 23 plenary session have not yet been announced. Therefore, the key criterion of success for Ukraine will be subsequent budgetary and government decisions by the Allies capable of turning political support into weapons, funding and sustainable defence capabilities.