In Ukraine, Christmas on December 25, 2026, and New Year’s Day on January 1, 2027, will not become mandatory days off due to the imposition of martial law. At the same time, employers may independently grant employees additional days off or change the work schedule. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Both holidays fall on a Friday. Under a standard five-day workweek, these dates will remain working days unless the company’s management makes a different decision.

The reason is Law No. 2136-IX, which establishes the specific features of labor relations during martial law. In particular, the provisions of Article 73 of the Labor Code concerning public holidays and non-working days are temporarily not applied.

Who will be able to take time off on the holidays

Despite the legislative restrictions, employers have the right to independently establish additional days off, shorten the working day, or change the work schedule.

Company management makes such decisions in compliance with labor legislation.

Currently, martial law in Ukraine has been extended until January 29, 2027. Therefore, employees planning to take time off during the Christmas and New Year holidays should agree on possible days off with their employer in advance.

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