Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk explained that in his teenage years, humor was a form of protection against hate for him, and later became an effective tool in life and at press conferences. The boxer also admitted that the famous phrase "don't push the horses," which he said on the eve of his fight against Daniel Dubois, was borrowed from comedian and blogger "Vasya Kharizma." Usyk told this to the Bet it Drives Show YouTube channel, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about how Usyk "comes up with" his phrases and where this kind of humor came from, the boxer replied: "Since childhood. I thought it was initially a form of protection. As a teenager, with the surname Usyk, teeth like mine, and certain shortcomings in life that exist, I received a lot of hate directed at me. And to this day."

Usyk said that he turned all the hate "into fuel that helps him."

"At one point I thought that I would somehow answer them, that I would hit back. Today I understand that all these people helped me in life to become who I am. Today I understand that humor helps a lot in life, to get out of certain situations or to enter them. Like with that same 'don't push the horses'—it wasn't something that had been planned… I communicate with this Ukrainian boy, 'Vasya Kharizma.' I heard them say it somewhere, and I thought: 'Wow, that's such a great phrase that can be used, but it has to be at exactly the right time and in the right place,'" Usyk said.

The boxer said that before the fight with Daniel Dubois, the Englishman's trainer began saying: "Listen, we're going to knock Usyk down now, and all that," and Usyk noted that he felt he had to say something similar.

"I said it once. He said: 'I can't hear you.' That's it, that's it. And then, after the fight, maybe about a month later, he sent me a video and said: 'Now I understand what Usyk meant,'" the boxer recounted.

It should be noted that Usyk said the legendary phrase "don't push the horses" before his fight with Daniel Dubois in July 2025. Dubois's trainer did not understand what Usyk had said and asked him to repeat it three times, after which he said: "I need a translator."

"Thanks to me, the undisputed world boxing champion knows this phrase, and thanks to the champion, the whole world knows the phrase," "Vasya Kharizma" wrote on Instagram.

Who is "Vasya Kharizma"

"Vasya Kharizma" (real name Vasyl Kopchuk) is a Ukrainian comedian and blogger who won the show "Make the Comedian Laugh" five times. He is the author of the legendary phrase "don't push the horses."

In addition, Vasyl became well known online when, as a student, he called his mother to find out "who puts cabbage rolls in a bag from chips."

Vasyl said that it was precisely because of those cabbage rolls, which leaked into his bag and caused it to start smelling, that he was thrown off a minibus.

We remind you

In April, Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven met at a press conference. During the press conference, the host addressed Hearn: "You have worked with Oleksandr Usyk quite a lot of times as his promoter, and he has also broken your heart several times, so choose your words carefully, because Rico Verhoeven is a big man, and he is currently within arm's reach of you, but what are the main questions regarding this bout that you have in mind?".

Usyk then intervened and said sarcastically: "Be careful, brother," to which Verhoeven's promoter replied: "I know."