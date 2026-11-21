American actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her role in the series "Beverly Hills, 90210," died on November 3 from cardiac arrest caused by cancer. Relatives had previously reported that the cause of death was a heart attack, but official documents revealed different circumstances. E! News reports this, citing People, writes UNN.

Details

According to the death certificate, the actress suffered from a rare form of ovarian cancer—a granulosa cell tumor that had metastasized to the abdominal cavity.

The immediate cause of death was cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Doctors explain that a heart attack and cardiac arrest are different conditions. The former occurs due to impaired blood supply to the heart muscle, while the latter means the cessation of the heart's effective activity.

What is known about the actress's life

Kimmarie Johnson won the title of "Miss Pennsylvania USA" in 1993 and became a finalist in the "Miss USA" pageant.

She later began a modeling and acting career, appearing in the series "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1998.

In 2011, Johnson founded her own cosmetics brand, SkinGlow by Kimmarie.

After the actress's death, her niece Rhonda Scott recalled that her aunt always radiated positive energy and brought joy to the people around her. Johnson is survived by her son, Cameron Nino.

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