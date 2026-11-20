The real cause of death of "X-Men" star Patrick Stewart has been revealed – the actor's body was cremated in an unusual way
Kyiv • UNN
Patrick Stewart died at the age of 86 from Alzheimer's disease, Lewy body dementia, and cardiac arrest. He was cremated using a water-based method.
The official cause of death of British actor Patrick Stewart, who died on October 28 at the age of 86, has become known. According to the death certificate, the actor suffered from Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. E! News reports this, citing TMZ, writes UNN.
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The document also lists cardiac arrest and neurocognitive impairment associated with dementia. This disease can affect a person's memory, thinking, movements, and behavior.
The actor, known for his roles as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek," spent his final days at home in Los Angeles.
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According to his family, his wife Sunny Ozell, loved ones, and friends were by his side.
The actor's body was cremated using water
The actor's death certificate also confirmed that Stewart's remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis—a procedure known as water cremation.
Unlike traditional cremation, this method uses water, alkaline substances, and heat to break down tissue.
The actor's wife, whom he married in 2013, movingly said goodbye to her husband on social media.
We left nothing unsaid. He knew that I loved him, and I know that he loved me
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