The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has died

British actor Patrick Stewart, known for his roles as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," has died at the age of 86. This was reported by his longtime representative, Kelly Bush Novak, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that Stewart passed away on October 28 at his home in Los Angeles.

He was surrounded by the warmth of family and friends, live music, prayers, tears, laughter, and those profound feelings that only he could evoke—a man who devoted his entire life to all of us - Novak wrote.

Background

Patrick Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England. The actor said that in childhood, theater became a way for him to escape a difficult situation at home.

After several roles in British film and television, Stewart made his American film debut in "Excalibur" (1981). He later played Gurney Halleck in David Lynch's science-fiction film "Dune" (1984).

The actor achieved worldwide fame for his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the series "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which premiered in 1987.

In 2000, the actor was cast as Professor Charles Xavier in the film "X-Men," based on Marvel comics.

Among the actor's other notable works are the films "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," "Conspiracy Theory," "Green Room," "Charlie's Angels," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Stewart also worked on voice acting for animated films, including "The Prince of Egypt," "Bambi II," and "Gnomeo & Juliet."

In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart.

Previously

American actor Walter Koenig, who rose to fame for his role as Pavel Chekov in the cult science-fiction series "Star Trek," died at the age of 90.

Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has died