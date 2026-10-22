Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has died

$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
07:12 PM • 1866 views
Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine on October 23 — forecasters say whether to expect colder weather
06:29 PM • 7128 views
Ukraine could face a second wave of migration after the war: demographer explains who will leave and why
06:15 PM • 10923 views
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber
06:02 PM • 6816 views
Starlink speed restrictions for Ukraine have likely been lifted — journalist
04:26 PM • 15312 views
Russia's "Filin" spotted in Ukraine again - "Flash" explained why the Russian Federation is betting on cheap cruise missiles
03:58 PM • 16115 views
Traffic on Kyiv’s Southern Bridge has been restored in both directions — what restriction to bear in mind
03:37 PM • 21633 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto
03:10 PM • 13321 views
In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been expanded due to Russian attacks — which communities are affected
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 20838 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
02:09 PM • 12549 views
State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1m/s
95%
756mm
Popular news
A trial without delays: when can the accused participate in a hearing by videoconference?
Exclusive
October 22, 09:36 AM • 36800 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has not yet decided on changes to the reservation rules, but businesses are warning of risks to the economy and demanding predictability
Exclusive
October 22, 10:04 AM • 41511 views
Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorceOctober 22, 11:33 AM • 19206 views
She moves more and constructs full sentences — how Krista Pike is recovering after a botched executionOctober 22, 01:00 PM • 19010 views
Bond star Judi Dench revealed that she can no longer act — here’s why01:48 PM • 11963 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timber06:15 PM • 10922 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 21632 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 20838 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice awardOctober 22, 01:22 PM • 22871 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 28741 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mark Zuckerberg
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has diedVideo07:26 PM • 118 views
Prada demonstrates resilience in the luxury goods market — how an extreme summer affected store visits05:01 PM • 6110 views
In the United States, staff members of the Secretary of Defense damaged a priceless globe dating from World War IIPhoto04:54 PM • 6856 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhoto03:37 PM • 21624 views
Staff sought in Antarctica to count penguins — what the job entails and how much it pays02:55 PM • 9406 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Series
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes

Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Actor Tom Skerritt has died at the age of 93 from natural causes. The Emmy winner became famous for his roles in "Alien," "Top Gun," and "The Fencer's Outpost."

Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has died

Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, best known for his roles in "Top Gun," "Alien" and the television series "Picket Fences," has died, UNN reports.

According to the actor’s family, the Emmy Award winner died on Wednesday of natural causes.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," his relatives said, recalling his sense of humor, wisdom and generosity.

Actor RJ Mitte from "Breaking Bad" has died: preliminary cause of death13.10.26, 01:50 • 24107 views

Skerritt’s Hollywood career spanned six decades, and his major breakthrough came with a role in the 1970 war comedy "M*A*S*H."

He later played Captain Dallas in the classic 1979 science-fiction film "Alien," as well as the tough instructor nicknamed "Viper" in the 1986 film "Top Gun" (whose protégé was Tom Cruise’s character).

On television, Skerritt played Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the series "Picket Fences," for which he received an Emmy Award in 1993.

His other work included roles in the films "Steel Magnolias" and "A River Runs Through It," as well as appearances in the series "Cheers" and the film "Ted."

Starred in the films "It" and "Home Alone" — legendary actor Tim Curry dies at 8026.08.26, 19:05 • 10664 views

Before entering Hollywood, the Detroit native served in the U.S. Air Force and later became an active advocate for veterans’ rights.

He was 93.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Series