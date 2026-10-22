Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has died

Veteran actor Tom Skerritt, best known for his roles in "Top Gun," "Alien" and the television series "Picket Fences," has died, UNN reports.

According to the actor’s family, the Emmy Award winner died on Wednesday of natural causes.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss," his relatives said, recalling his sense of humor, wisdom and generosity.

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Skerritt’s Hollywood career spanned six decades, and his major breakthrough came with a role in the 1970 war comedy "M*A*S*H."

He later played Captain Dallas in the classic 1979 science-fiction film "Alien," as well as the tough instructor nicknamed "Viper" in the 1986 film "Top Gun" (whose protégé was Tom Cruise’s character).

On television, Skerritt played Sheriff Jimmy Brock in the series "Picket Fences," for which he received an Emmy Award in 1993.

His other work included roles in the films "Steel Magnolias" and "A River Runs Through It," as well as appearances in the series "Cheers" and the film "Ted."

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Before entering Hollywood, the Detroit native served in the U.S. Air Force and later became an active advocate for veterans’ rights.

He was 93.