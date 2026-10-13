Actor RJ Mitte from "Breaking Bad" has died: preliminary cause of death

American actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr. in "Breaking Bad," has tragically passed away. TMZ reports, according to UNN.

Details

The celebrity's death was confirmed by local officials. Law enforcement officers are currently continuing to investigate the circumstances of the actor's death. According to preliminary information, the 34-year-old actor died by suicide in the state of Texas.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the tragic death of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, RJ Mitte - the publication quotes the actor's representative as saying.

It is reported that earlier this month, RJ Mitte spent time with his co-star Luis Moncada. In photos shared on social media, the men looked happy and smiling.

For reference

RJ Mitte rose to worldwide fame through his appearance in 56 episodes of "Breaking Bad," where he played Walter "Flynn" White Jr. Drawing on his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and created a platform to raise awareness of and promote inclusion for people with disabilities.

In addition to acting, he actively advocated for the rights of people with disabilities in Hollywood. Last year, Mitte proposed to his longtime partner, Kennedy Suarez, after many years of dating.

Previously

The first details of the death of American actress Hayden Panettiere, whose life ended at the age of 36, have emerged. She was found unconscious in Greenville, South Carolina.

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