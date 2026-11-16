The Ebola outbreak in Congo has almost spiraled out of control – more than 5,500 dead in six months

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola outbreak is becoming increasingly difficult to control due to armed conflicts, famine, and the collapse of the healthcare system. Over the course of six months, more than 11,000 people have been infected with the virus, and more than 5,500 have died. Medical workers warn that a significant proportion of patients remain outside the healthcare system’s reach. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

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As of November 14, the country had confirmed 11,376 cases of infection and 5,568 deaths. The fatality rate is nearly 49%, and the outbreak has already spread to 68 health zones in 8 provinces.

According to Médecins Sans Frontières, about two-thirds of deaths recently have occurred outside specialized treatment centers. This indicates that many infected people are detected too late or do not seek medical assistance at all.

Why medical workers are failing to contain the epidemic

The situation is being complicated by fighting, public distrust, and a shortage of basic equipment in hospitals. Some medical facilities lack a stable power supply, water, and proper conditions for isolating patients.

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In addition, there is currently no vaccine or treatment with proven efficacy against the Bundibugyo strain, which caused the current outbreak.

Hunger remains another problem. Nearly 29 million residents of the Congo face acute food insecurity, so people often cannot comply with isolation measures because they are forced to look for food and earn a living.

UN representatives warn that in some areas, armed violence is claiming even more lives than Ebola. The combination of these factors is significantly complicating efforts to contain the epidemic.

A case of Ebola has been recorded in Nigeria, and 44 people who came into contact with the infected person are being sought