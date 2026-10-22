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A case of Ebola has been recorded in Nigeria, and 44 people who came into contact with the infected person are being sought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ebola has been confirmed in Abuja in a woman who arrived from Uganda. Authorities are searching for 44 people who may have come into contact with the patient.

A case of Ebola has been recorded in Nigeria, and 44 people who came into contact with the infected person are being sought

In Nigeria's capital, Abuja, a case of Ebola infection was confirmed in a woman who arrived from Uganda. Local authorities have begun searching for 44 people who may have come into contact with the infected woman. Associated Press reports this, UNN writes.

Details

Nigeria's Ministry of Health confirmed the illness on Tuesday, October 20. The patient tested positive after being hospitalized at a private hospital in Abuja.

According to local authorities, the woman was hospitalized 10 days ago. At the same time, the exact date of her arrival in Nigeria remains unknown.

WHO warns of Ebola's rapid spread

Nigerian medical officials identified 44 people who may have come into contact with the patient. Authorities are currently trying to locate them in order to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Ebola has already spread to 8 provinces of the Congo: the number of child victims is rising sharply16.10.26, 05:55 • 5574 views

Earlier, Uganda reported numerous cases of Ebola infection, but later announced that it had overcome the outbreak in its territory.

According to the World Health Organization, the latest Ebola outbreak is spreading faster than previous ones. One of the largest outbreaks of the disease occurred in West Africa in 2014–2016. At that time, the disease claimed the lives of about 11,000 people.

Kenya confirms eighth Ebola case as outbreak spreads in Congo19.10.26, 16:31 • 4932 views

Stepan Haftko

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