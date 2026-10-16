Ebola has already spread to 8 provinces of the Congo: the number of child victims is rising sharply

The Ebola virus outbreak has spread to 8 provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Medical workers are particularly concerned about the large number of infections and deaths among young children. Bloomberg reports this, citing Reuters and the organization "Doctors Without Borders," writes UNN.

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In North Ubangi Province, which borders the Central African Republic, 2 cases of infection were recorded. The national authorities have not yet officially confirmed them.

The situation is particularly difficult in North Kivu Province. There, almost 25% of confirmed cases involve children under the age of 5, with more than half of them being infants.

Medical workers suspect that children were infected in hospitals

According to the organization "Doctors Without Borders," in the city of Butembo, 30 children were hospitalized at an Ebola treatment center between June and September, 24 of whom died. Most of the patients were under 5 years old.

Experts suggest that some of the children became infected while being treated for other illnesses in regular hospitals. Since none of their family members had Ebola, medical workers consider this version quite likely.

According to official data, as of October 13, 9,212 cases of Ebola infection and 4,441 deaths had been confirmed in the Congo. The outbreak continues to spread despite the efforts of medical services to contain it.

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