Ebola has already spread to 8 provinces of the Congo: the number of child victims is rising sharply

$44.980.1050.350.09
ukenru
02:18 AM • 5080 views
A single Neptune strike inflicted greater losses on Russian aviation than it managed to replenish during 2026
01:38 AM • 8098 views
The order to restrict Starlink for Ukraine did indeed come from the White House: Reuters reveals details
12:56 AM • 9886 views
Putin threatened Ukraine with new strikes and claimed that Russia is merely "responding"
12:17 AM • 10218 views
UAVs with AI control will bypass air defense systems – Ukraine is preparing a large-scale operation to block airports in russia
11:17 PM • 12273 views
The US has again denied Trump's involvement in restricting satellite communications for Ukraine, but there is a nuance
10:38 PM • 12601 views
A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe
09:37 PM • 13412 views
Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to
October 15, 09:10 PM • 12785 views
"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 endedPhoto
October 15, 08:58 PM • 12400 views
The sky over Moscow has emptied out—hundreds of Ukrainian UAVs and other airborne targets are heading there.
October 15, 08:38 PM • 11278 views
Ukraine is counting on Belgian F-16s to combat jet-powered "Shaheds" – Zelenskyy after meeting with the kingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
5.6m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
Protests over Trump's son-in-law's project have been raging in Albania for a third day: dozens reported injured and detainedOctober 15, 06:10 PM • 11245 views
An attack by jet-powered "Shaheds" left Lutsk without electricity and waterVideoOctober 15, 06:15 PM • 18364 views
Died more than 70,000 years ago – an unusual burial and the remains of a Neanderthal bearing signs of murder were discovered in IraqOctober 15, 06:32 PM • 18512 views
"The Godfather" star Al Pacino to receive award from actors' guildOctober 15, 06:46 PM • 16394 views
Motria from "The Kaidash Family" will be looking for love — Antonina Khyzhniak will become the new "The Bachelorette"VideoOctober 15, 09:06 PM • 6460 views
Publications
The water disappeared after shelling or a blackout: how to find a safe source and properly store suppliesOctober 15, 03:55 PM • 34429 views
Chicory: how it benefits digestion and who should consume it with caution
Exclusive
October 15, 01:05 PM • 35571 views
The Navy destroyed four Su-34 aircraft, with two more hit — what is known about the carrier of guided aerial bombs used to terrorize UkrainePhotoVideoOctober 15, 12:19 PM • 39030 views
There is no need to destroy what works: the Aerospace Association warns of risks to the aviation industry due to changes to the reservation rulesPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 10:58 AM • 52240 views
The case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: how prolonging the trial could help the accused avoid responsibility
Exclusive
October 15, 08:40 AM • 77914 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Petteri Orpo
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lutsk
Rome
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A Neanderthal was killed with a spear 75,000 years ago: scientists found traces of ancient violence03:05 AM • 168 views
Sofía Vergara’s ex-husband revealed unexpected details about their divorce02:06 AM • 1374 views
93-year-old Hollywood star Burstyn could set a historic record—and it is all thanks to her granddaughterPhoto01:06 AM • 2324 views
Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wraps12:06 AM • 3384 views
“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman secretly married an actress 21 years his juniorPhoto11:06 PM • 4542 views
Actual
Film
Series
Starlink
R-360 Neptune
Su-34

Ebola has already spread to 8 provinces of the Congo: the number of child victims is rising sharply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

In the Congo, 9,212 Ebola cases and 4,441 deaths have been confirmed. In North Kivu, nearly a quarter of those infected are children under 5.

Ebola has already spread to 8 provinces of the Congo: the number of child victims is rising sharply

The Ebola virus outbreak has spread to 8 provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Medical workers are particularly concerned about the large number of infections and deaths among young children. Bloomberg reports this, citing Reuters and the organization "Doctors Without Borders," writes UNN.

Details

In North Ubangi Province, which borders the Central African Republic, 2 cases of infection were recorded. The national authorities have not yet officially confirmed them.

The situation is particularly difficult in North Kivu Province. There, almost 25% of confirmed cases involve children under the age of 5, with more than half of them being infants.

Medical workers suspect that children were infected in hospitals

According to the organization "Doctors Without Borders," in the city of Butembo, 30 children were hospitalized at an Ebola treatment center between June and September, 24 of whom died. Most of the patients were under 5 years old.

Experts suggest that some of the children became infected while being treated for other illnesses in regular hospitals. Since none of their family members had Ebola, medical workers consider this version quite likely.

According to official data, as of October 13, 9,212 cases of Ebola infection and 4,441 deaths had been confirmed in the Congo. The outbreak continues to spread despite the efforts of medical services to contain it.

Ebola detected in Kenya for the first time in history: one infected person has died15.10.26, 02:38 • 4308 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Ebola
Central African Republic
Democratic Republic of the Congo