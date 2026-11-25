To obtain the right to certify vehicles, businesses have to spend years knocking on the ministry’s door. But as "The Judicial and Legal Newspaper" has found, there are companies that receive the necessary decisions much faster. The reason may lie in money and connections.

According to sources who spoke to the editorial team, the price is $10,000. And the corporate registers contain a history that explains why it is worth taking a closer look at the families of ministry officials themselves.

Seven or eight refusals for one company. Five for another. Years of correspondence with the ministry, repeated submissions of documents, and new comments from officials. According to representatives of the companies that approached "The Judicial and Legal Newspaper," this is what the procedure for obtaining state designation looks like for them—without it, they cannot carry out vehicle certification activities.

As the publication writes, an informal mechanism for lobbying the interests of certain businesses is now fully operational in this market. And while some applicants have to overcome the ministry’s "barrier," for others, it is "helped" open.

Who controls the "barrier"

To certify wheeled vehicles, it is not enough to have specialists, equipment, and accreditation. A business must also obtain state designation.

A company may undergo accreditation at the National Accreditation Agency of Ukraine, confirm compliance with the DSTU EN ISO/IEC 17065 standard, collect the necessary documents, provide a testing base, and employ qualified personnel.

But it still will not be able to operate in the relevant certification field without a decision from the ministry.

Because the final word belongs to the officials. It is the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine that decides whom to grant state designation, whom to refuse, whose scope of authority to expand, and whose authority to terminate.

And behind this mechanism stands a very specific unit—the Department of Technical Regulation in Transport. Currently, the acting head of the department is Ruslan Kyrychenko.

This is not an impersonal state machine in which documents automatically reach a desk, are automatically checked, and automatically turn into orders.

There is a specialized department. There is its leadership. There are officials who work on the technical regulation of transport. And there are businesses for which a ministry decision means the difference between being able to operate and receiving yet another refusal.

And what does the new minister know?

This question may be even more important than all the previous ones. What does the new head of the Ministry of Infrastructure know about this situation?

According to information from sources of "The Judicial and Legal Newspaper" in political and business circles, the situation with state designations, possible unofficial payments, and family business ties of certain officials requires investigation not only at the level of the specialized department but also by the ministry’s leadership.

Moreover, according to the editorial team’s sources, information about possible abuses may not be reaching the new minister in full. It cannot be ruled out that certain officials are interested in ensuring that the existing decision-making system remains unchanged.

We are not claiming that the new minister is involved in possible abuses or deliberately ignores them. Nor is there currently documentary confirmation that relevant information is being intentionally concealed from him.

But has an internal investigation been conducted? And is the minister personally prepared to explain why a system that raises so many questions among businesses continues to operate in precisely this way?

And if it turns out that the ministry’s "barrier" operated for years for some companies, while a shorter path existed for others, questions will then arise not only for individual officials but also for the leadership of the agency.

The declarations turned out to be even more interesting

We examined not only entrepreneurs’ reports of repeated refusals and a possible unofficial fee for state designations, but also who exactly works in the ministry’s specialized departments and what business interests members of their families have.

The journalists analyzed officials’ declarations, corporate registers, and orders on state appointments. They uncovered links between the families of certain officials and companies operating in the same market to which their agency regulates access.

The article emphasizes that this is no longer merely sources’ reports about $10,000. It contains specific surnames, companies, corporate stakes, and government decisions that can be verified through documents.

The official, his wife, and the state appointment

The Ministry of Infrastructure is responsible for technical regulation and transport safety. And these rules concern a very specific business sector: companies that undergo certification and technical inspections, obtain the right to operate in the market, and conduct accreditation for mandatory technical inspections.

This area at the ministry is handled by the Department of Technical Regulation in Transport. The acting head of this department is Ruslan Kyrychenko.

This department makes decisions that determine whether a particular company can operate in the field of technical control or certification.

The publication examined the documents and uncovered a story that raises questions not only about competition in the market, but also about the possible use of official position in the interests of a related business.

The company that attracted the journalists’ attention was LLC "TechCenter Standard." Today, the company holds a state appointment in the field of certification. Until 2021, it was headed by Svitlana Khromova — Ruslan Kyrychenko’s wife.

After that, the company changed its name, manager, owner, and line of business.

The family connection alone does not prove an abuse of power. But it raises the question: was Kyrychenko involved in the decisions that opened access to the state market for this company?

From "Magna" to "TechCenter Standard"

The company with the USREOU code 38949185 is now known as LLC "TechCenter Standard."

But its history began with an entirely different line of activity.

In 2013, it was LLC "Company of Independent Experts of Ukraine ‘Magna.’" Its founder and manager was Svitlana Khromova. Journalists indicate that a series of changes took place in April 2021.

Khromova left the founders’ group. The company changed its manager. Yaroslav Biliuha became its director.

A few days later, the name also changed: "Magna" was replaced by "TechCenter Standard."

At the same time, the principal line of business changed: the company moved from legal activities to technical testing and research in transport.

In other words, the same legal entity effectively changed its profile and moved into a different business segment.

In 2024, the owner also changed. Olha Volovchuk acquired 100% of "TechCenter Standard."

Yaroslav Biliuha remains the company’s director today.

The next step — "EURO OTK"

The corporate history does not end there.

In November 2025, another legal entity with the USREOU code 37953960 acquired the name LLC "EURO OTK."

Half of the company belongs to "TechCenter Standard." The other half is controlled by LLC "Scientific and Testing Center ‘UkrTransExpert.’"

"EURO OTK" is managed by the same Yaroslav Biliuha, who heads "TechCenter Standard."

Thus, a company that was previously linked to Svitlana Khromova now has a direct corporate stake in another entity in the same professional environment.

This raises a different question: why did "TechCenter Standard" need a stake in "EURO OTK," and who stands behind the other half of this entity?

The publication points to one more important detail. Svitlana Khromova has not disappeared from the corporate registers. She still owns 10% of LLC "Ukrinterservice." Her stake amounts to 3,500 hryvnias out of the 35,000 hryvnia charter capital.

Thus, after leaving "TechCenter Standard," Khromova retained a business interest in another company in the same sector.

Of course, this still does not prove the illegality of such a structure. But for a journalistic investigation, it is an important connection.

State appointment

The company "TechCenter Standard" does not merely operate in the field of technical testing.

In June 2025, the Ministry of Infrastructure, by Order No. 1025, appointed it as a certification body for the individual approval of wheeled vehicles, batches of parts and equipment.

The company received the identification number UA.CTR.034.

And already in 2026, its powers were expanded. The company acquired another area of activity related to the type approval of agricultural and forestry vehicles and their components.

Within a short period, “TechCenter Standard” gained access to several important segments of the state technical regulation system.

Today, “TechCenter Standard” is included in the official list of certification bodies appointed by the Ministry.

And here, as the publication points out, the company’s business story intersects with the state system regulating this market.

Ruslan Kyrychenko, who, as we recall, is acting head of the Technical Regulation in Transport Department of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The department is responsible for state rules in the field of technical regulation and transport safety. And Kyrychenko is not merely listed in the ministry’s structure — he signs documents in this area.

For example, in March 2026, Kyrychenko signed a Ministry of Infrastructure document concerning license holders.

His surname also appears in the ministry’s work plan for 2025. There, Kyrychenko is designated as responsible for reporting on measures related, in particular, to changes in the rules for mandatory vehicle technical inspections.

In other words, we have three facts: the company “TechCenter Standard” operates in the field of technical regulation, and its former head is the wife of an official responsible for this area at the ministry.

The “Court and Legal Newspaper” emphasizes that we are not claiming that “TechCenter Standard” obtained its status because of a family connection. Journalists are asking a different question: was the appointment procedure the same and transparent for all market participants?

In the journalists’ view, the answer does not lie in corporate registers. It lies in the ministry’s documents. If the documents show that different approaches were applied to different market participants, this will already require a separate legal assessment.

Especially if an official working in the department responsible for this market may have participated in making or preparing decisions concerning companies connected to his family. As the authors of the report note, this is where the issue of possible abuse of power arises.

As reported by the “Court and Legal Newspaper,” they have already sent relevant inquiries to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention. The journalists are also continuing to examine whether officials’ powers overlap with the private business interests of their families.

The editorial office of the “Court and Legal Newspaper” also approached business representatives working in vehicle certification and technical inspection who had encountered refusals or delays and unofficial payments. They called on them to provide journalists with information that could answer the question of how the system actually operates.