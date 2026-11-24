Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar showed how he played volleyball with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a school in Zakarpattia, reports UNN.

A quick game of volleyball involving the President of Ukraine and Hungarian students at the Lajos Kossuth Lyceum in Berehove, which will celebrate its 125th anniversary next year - Magyar wrote on his Facebook page.

Magyar did not specify who won or what the score was.

Magyar in Zakarpattia announces aid for Ukraine — how much funding is being allocated and where it will be directed

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar's visit "will yield positive results" and announced agreements in three areas.