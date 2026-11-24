Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the visit of Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar "will produce positive results" and announced agreements in three areas, UNN reports.

A visit that will definitely produce positive results. There are already agreements in politics, energy, and infrastructure. Thank you! - Zelenskyy reported the first details of the meeting with Magyar.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Uzhhorod; the leaders honored the memory of fallen soldiers.

Update

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that the leaders were to hold talks by the end of November. According to him, over the past six months, Ukraine and Hungary have made significant progress in restoring and normalizing bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister noted that on December 3, Ukraine and Hungary would mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The sides had been working to "fill their cooperation with concrete projects that would be mutually beneficial for both states."