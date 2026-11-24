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Ukraine expressed deep outrage at the decision of the IAEA Director General to appoint sanctioned Russian official Oleksii Ferapontov — Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Oversight of the Russian Federation ("Rostechnadzor") — as his deputy and demands that the appointment be revoked. This is stated in a joint statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Official Kyiv emphasizes that the Russian official is involved in actions by Russian Federation state structures aimed at legitimizing the illegal seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and extending Russian regulatory control over it. Ukraine imposed personal sanctions on him by Decree No. 75/2023 of the President of Ukraine dated February 12, 2023.

As a result of the Russian occupation, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been transformed into a source of a constant threat to nuclear and radiation safety.

The statement notes that appointing a representative of a state body directly involved in undermining the principles of nuclear safety to one of the IAEA’s highest leadership positions is fundamentally incompatible with the Agency’s mandate itself.

The Ukrainian side has repeatedly emphasized to the IAEA leadership the categorical unacceptability of such an appointment, both through diplomatic channels and in public statements by the leadership of Ukraine’s foreign and energy ministries.

This personnel decision contradicts the principles and standards set out in Article VII of the IAEA Statute, which establishes the highest standards of professional competence and integrity as the primary criteria for staff selection, and also guarantees the independence of the Director General and Agency staff from external influence.

Such an appointment also contradicts the spirit and objectives of resolutions of the IAEA General Conference and Board of Governors concerning nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine.

An international organization established to protect the world from nuclear threats cannot grant leadership powers to representatives of state structures involved in creating those threats.

The Director General’s decision is a manifestation of institutional weakness at a time that requires leadership, independence and responsibility. It undermines the IAEA’s authority, trust in its impartiality and creates a dangerous precedent for the entire international nuclear safety system. What is needed now is principle, not spinelessness. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine express their categorical protest against this unacceptable personnel decision and demand its immediate revocation - the statement reads.

Ukraine also called on IAEA member states, particularly members of the Board of Governors, to provide a principled public assessment of this appointment and to activate the mechanisms provided for by the Agency’s Statute to review this decision.

Adherence to the fundamental principles of nuclear safety, international law and integrity cannot be a subject of political compromise - the statement notes.

The head of the IAEA appointed a Russian as his deputy despite Ukraine’s protests over the occupation of the ZNPP