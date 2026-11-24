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Children, together with their parents or other legal representatives, are being forcibly evacuated from two communities in Donetsk region. This was reported by Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

I signed an order to carry out the mandatory evacuation, by force, of children together with their parents or other legal representatives from all settlements in the Oleksandrivka and Cherkasy communities. Thus, the mandatory forced evacuation of children now covers all settlements in the government-controlled part of Donetsk region - Filashkin reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, this is an extremely difficult but necessary decision. The Russians shell cities and villages every day and bombard the region with aerial bombs. Under such conditions, special care must be taken to ensure the safety of children.

The evacuation will be carried out by specialized police and rescue evacuation teams jointly with local military administrations. Families will be helped to travel to safer regions of Ukraine. I urge parents not to delay their departure. No property is worth a child's life. The most important thing now is to evacuate children from danger and preserve their future - Filashkin concluded.

In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of children has been expanded due to Russian attacks — which communities are affected