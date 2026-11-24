NATO is considering the possibility of strengthening its military presence in Europe after Russian missiles violated Poland’s airspace. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said this, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, NATO representatives placed responsibility for the incident on Russia, considered possible measures in response to Moscow’s actions, and discussed further steps to strengthen security.

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe authorized the redeployment of an aircraft from NATO’s Airborne Early Warning and Control System. The Supreme Allied Commander Europe is currently considering the deployment of additional forces and assets, while continuing to assess our deterrence and defense posture in Poland and other regions - Hart noted.

Earlier

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that two Russian missiles and a drone fell on Polish territory on Friday, November 20, when Russia launched a massive strike on neighboring Ukraine. He reported three sites where Russian missiles and drones had fallen.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about the Russian missiles that fell in Poland, said that "this is not a coincidence," noting that it was no accident that these objects fell near the site of military exercises by the Coalition of the Willing in support of Ukraine.

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